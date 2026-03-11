Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
11.03.2026 17:18 Uhr
dancemoon JustHang Squeegee -- GIA Finalist for The Inspired Home Show 2026

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dancemoon announced that its JustHang Squeegee is being showcased at The Inspired Home Show 2026, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago. The product has also been named a finalist in the IHA Global Innovation Awards, recognizing excellence in housewares innovation and design.

JustHang Squeegee at IHA 2026

Following its recognition with the American Good Design Award, JustHang Squeegee has also been honored with the iF Design Award, further highlighting its balance of minimalist aesthetics and everyday functionality.

Designed to simplify daily cleaning routines, the JustHang Squeegee features a high-performance silicone blade for streak-free wiping and a built-in hook for convenient storage. The design addresses common frustrations with traditional squeegees, which are often bulky, difficult to store, or visually intrusive in bathroom spaces. The result is a clean, geometric form that balances industrial precision with the subtle aesthetic of a modern bathroom.

At the core of the product is dancemoon's philosophy of rethinking everyday household tools through thoughtful design. By focusing on simplicity, usability, and visual harmony, the brand aims to make routine cleaning tasks more intuitive. The design reflects a broader belief that small, everyday rituals at home, such as resetting the shower space after use, can provide a moment to unwind and transition from the pace of the day to a more relaxed evening rhythm.

The Inspired Home Show 2026 takes place March 10-12 at McCormick Place in Chicago, where visitors can explore the JustHang Squeegee and learn more about dancemoon's design-driven approach to home essentials. The product is also currently available for purchase on Amazon.

Follow dancemoon on social media to stay updated with the latest campaigns:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dancemoon.global/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dancemoon.official
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dancemoonofficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dancemoonofficial

About dancemoon
Driven by a passion for innovative design, dancemoon infuses the beauty and emotion of the moon into each product. Beyond offering household tools, dancemoon combines innovation with minimalist design to create products that make household tasks simple and no longer a burden but an enjoyable part of life. With a vision to become the leading brand of minimalist lifestyle, dancemoon is committed to blending minimalism with household tools, bringing bliss into your daily life.

CONTACT: info@dancemoon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931232/JustHang_Squeegee_at_IHA_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dancemoon-justhang-squeegee--gia-finalist-for-the-inspired-home-show-2026-302711251.html

