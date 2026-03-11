DynaRisk: Millions of Potential Cyber Insurance Customers Already Compromised, New Data Reveals, as Cyber Distribution Gap Widens

DynaRisk launches intelligence capability that shows prospective distributors exactly how many of their customers are already at risk, turning cyber from a hard sell into an obvious priority

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from cyber intelligence specialist DynaRisk reveals a problem hiding in plain sight across the insurance distribution landscape: a significant proportion of customers held by banks, retailers, employers, membership bodies and other potential cyber programme distributors already have compromised credentials, active malware infections, or are being directly targeted by named threat actors. Yet the organisations responsible for serving them have no visibility of it, and no product in place to help.

The findings are drawn from DynaRisk's proprietary database of over 60 billion leaked data entities, 25 billion info-stealer records, and 3 billion hacker chatter records, gathered from hundreds of monitored hacker communities, with global, multi-lingual coverage.

The Real Barrier to Cyber Distribution

Cyber remains one of the fastest-growing lines in global insurance, yet embedded and white-label programmes continue to face a stubborn distribution problem. Across the industry, whether a reinsurer trying to place capacity through an insurer, an insurer building an affinity programme with a bank, or a broker making the case for cyber cover to an employer or trade body, the objections are remarkably consistent: "It's not a priority right now," "Our customers aren't asking for it," or simply a lack of urgency that delays decisions indefinitely.

DynaRisk's new capability is designed to eliminate that inertia at source.

"The barrier to selling cyber isn't awareness; it's urgency and data," said Andrew Martin, CEO of DynaRisk. "When you can show a prospective distributor that tens of thousands of their own customers already have credentials on the dark web and are being actively targeted by threat actors, the conversation changes completely. You're no longer selling them on a hypothetical future risk. You're showing them something that's already happening to their customers, right now."

Turning Prospect Meetings into Partnership Agreements

The Customer Cyber Exposure Scan allows anyone in the insurance distribution chain to commission a passive intelligence scan on a prospective partner - and walk into that conversation with a report built around that organisation's own customers, not generic industry statistics.

The scan is entirely passive, requiring no data from the prospective partner and no access to their systems. Results are delivered as a boardroom-ready Customer Cyber Exposure Report covering dark web credential exposure, malware-compromised device volumes, active threat actor profiles targeting the prospect's customers, and country-level threat benchmarking. Everything needed to make the commercial case for launching a cyber programme or add-on compelling, quantified and immediate.

The result is a fundamentally different kind of distribution conversation: one led by evidence of existing customer risk and the profitability of addressing it, rather than by sales materials alone.

Availability

The Customer Cyber Exposure Scan is available now across the insurance market, for reinsurers, insurers, MGAs, brokers and affinity partners at any stage of the distribution chain. The launch is accompanied by DynaRisk's new Cyber Growth Guide, a practical resource for those building or scaling embedded and white-label cyber programmes.

To request a sample scan or find out more, contact DynaRisk.

About DynaRisk

DynaRisk is a cyber intelligence and risk management solutions provider serving the global insurance industry, providing tools and intelligence embedded within personal lines and SME cyber programmes for (re)insurers, MGAs and brokers worldwide.

