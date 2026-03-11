Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
11.03.2026 17:24 Uhr
LabConnect Expands Global Central Laboratory Infrastructure with Wuxi, China Facility

WUXI, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a leading provider of technology-driven central laboratory services and functional service provider solutions for clinical trials, today announced the grand opening of its new facility in Wuxi, China. As clinical trials become increasingly global and complex, sponsors are seeking laboratory partners that can provide integrated testing, logistics and data oversight across regions. Together with LabConnect's laboratory capabilities in Australia, the new site strengthens the company's ability to support multi-regional clinical trials while helping Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations expand their research programs globally.

LabConnect Logo

Fully integrated into LabConnect's global infrastructure, the Wuxi facility enables study teams to operate across regions with unified data, consistent operational oversight and advanced sample logistics and handling procedures.

The facility was developed in collaboration with Teddy Laboratory, now part of Frontage Laboratories, combining Teddy Laboratory's local laboratory expertise with LabConnect's global central laboratory services, logistics capabilities, and technology-driven decentralized network model.

"This facility reflects LabConnect's continued investment in building the global services needed to support clinical trials today and the next generation of clinical research," said Wes Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of LabConnect. "We are proud to offer China-based capabilities and a global service network that supports both multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies entering China and Chinese companies expanding into international markets."

The Wuxi facility will support a range of clinical trial services, including custom kit building, advanced sample tracking and logistics, and biorepository services, all designed to meet international regulatory standards.

The grand opening event, held today at the facility in the Xinwu District of Wuxi, included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, guided laboratory tours and presentations highlighting LabConnect's technology-driven approach to central laboratory services. Representatives from LabConnect, Teddy Laboratory, government officials, and members of the regional clinical research community attended the event.

With the addition of the Wuxi site, LabConnect now operates eight global locations, enabling sponsors and CROs to rely on a single partner for central laboratory services across studies of any size or geographic complexity.

About LabConnect
LabConnect is a global provider of technology-driven central laboratory services and functional service provider solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. The company connects laboratories, logistics, technology and scientific expertise through a decentralized laboratory network model to deliver integrated solutions for clinical trials worldwide. Learn more at www.labconnect.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labconnect-expands-global-central-laboratory-infrastructure-with-wuxi-china-facility-302711257.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
