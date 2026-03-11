Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 17:26 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofidel Group: Sofidel Continues Its Expansion in the U.S. $775 Million Investment Finalized for Inola, Oklahoma

Sofidel Group, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has finalized the details of the expansion plan announced last October

PORCARI, IT / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Sofidel, one of the world's leading paper manufacturers producing tissue for hygienic and household use, known in Italy and across Europe for its Regina brand, has finalized the details of the expansion plan announced last October to further strengthen its production capacity in the United States.

The expansion will take place at the company's integrated facility in Inola, Oklahoma.

The plan includes the construction of a new building to house the previously announced 75,000 tonnes per year Valmet Through-Air-Drying (TAD) tissue machine, along with the installation of converting lines with matching capacity for the production of finished goods. The project also includes the expansion of the pulp and parent reel warehouse, and the construction of a fully automated finished goods warehouse - developed using E80 technology - with 100,000 pallet positions. The new buildings will cover a total area of approximately 1,000,000 square feet (90,000 square meters).

The total investment amounts to $775 million, and the machine start up is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

"The new TAD machine we will install at our Inola, Oklahoma facility will further strengthen our production footprint and expand the availability of premium tissue products in the United States, enhancing our ability to meet growing customer demand, particularly in the South," said Luigi Lazzareschi, Sofidel Group CEO. "Once again in Inola, thanks to the collaboration of our stakeholders, we have found the right conditions to invest and continue to grow. This is a significant investment, an important way to 'open' the year of our 60th anniversary with a determined industrial outlook toward the future".

The new facility will also feature state of the art internal logistics. An automatic system using LGVs (Laser Guided Vehicles) will transport parent reels from the paper machine to the warehouse, and an automated loading system will be connected directly to the finished goods automated warehouse. The choice of TAD technology directly addresses the growing demand in a dynamic North American market that is increasingly oriented - also in the Private Label segment - toward premium products.

This operation adds to Sofidel's recent major investments in the United States, including the acquisition of the tissue division of Clearwater Paper Corporation (four facilities in North Carolina, Idaho, Nevada, and Illinois), the acquisition of four Royal Paper facilities in Arizona and South Carolina, and the expansion of the Duluth, Minnesota facility. It also mirrors the recent project in Circleville, Ohio, where a new building was constructed to house a 70,000 tonnes per year Valmet DCT 200 tissue machine, which started up in September 2025.

Today, Sofidel Group operates 14 production sites across 11 states -Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Illinois, Mississippi, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and North Carolina - and maintains a corporate office in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

In just over ten years, Sofidel Group has become the fourth largest tissue producer in the North American market, which today accounts for 50% of Sofidel's total revenue, and where it holds a leadership position in the Private Label segment.

Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (12 States), with over 9,500 employees and a production capacity of 1,983,000 metric tons per year. In 2024, the Group had Net Sales of 3.225 billion Euros. "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet.

www.sofidel.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Sofidel Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sofidel-continues-its-expansion-in-the-u.s.-775-million-investment-fin-1146329

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.