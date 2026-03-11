Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 17:38 Uhr
Hemisphere GNSS and Calian Announce Joint Development of the A65 GNSS Antenna Featuring Calian's Advanced XF Filtering and Enhanced Multi Constellation Performance

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Hemisphere GNSS, a brand of CNH (NYSE:CNH), together with Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), proudly announce the release of the new A65 GNSS (global navigation satellite system) antenna, a jointly developed, next generation solution engineered to deliver exceptional accuracy, superior interference protection, and robust GNSS tracking performance. Created through a close collaboration between Hemisphere GNSS and Calian, the A65 is designed as a direct, drop-in replacement for the widely deployed A45 antenna, offering users a seamless upgrade path to the latest precision technology.

"We are proud to partner with Calian to bring the A65 GNSS antenna to market," said Miles Ware, Director of Product Management at Hemisphere GNSS. "This program represents a true team effort, combining Calian's world-class antenna engineering with our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance positioning solutions to our customers."

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on combining advanced radio frequency (RF) design with real-world application insight to address increasingly complex GNSS operating environments, with both teams working closely from the earliest stages of development to meet demanding original equipment manufacturer (OEM) performance requirements.

"The A65 demonstrates the value of pairing Hemisphere's application expertise with Calian's advanced GNSS engineering," said Ken MacLeod, Director of Product Management at Calian. "Our XF Filtering technology and next-generation antenna architecture enable OEMs like Hemisphere to deliver exceptional performance in some of the world's most challenging RF environments."

A Collaborative Design Driven by Industry Leaders

The A65 was developed through a joint effort between Hemisphere GNSS and Calian, leveraging the strengths of both organizations. The antenna architecture itself, including the stacked patch quad feed element and RF front end, was engineered by Calian. Hemisphere GNSS contributed application expertise, system integration requirements, and performance validation within real world machine control, agriculture, marine, and survey environments.

The result is a precision antenna that delivers:

  • Outstanding multipath suppression

  • Highly consistent phase center variation

  • Accurate tracking across GPS (L1/L2/L5), Galileo (E1/E5/E6), BeiDou (B1/B2/B3), GLONASS (G1/G2/G3), NavIC L5, QZSS, and L-band correction services

  • Lower power consumption and broad voltage compatibility

Together, Hemisphere and Calian ensured the A65 meets demanding field requirements while exceeding the performance benchmarks of the A45.

Calian XF Filtering for Industry Leading Interference Rejection

A major advancement of the A65 is the integration of Calian's XF Filtering, incorporated through the Hemisphere-Calian engineering partnership. This next-generation interference mitigation system rejects out-of-band energy at the antenna level, significantly improving signal quality in RF-challenging environments.

Calian XF Filtering provides protection against:

  • 4G / 5G cellular transmissions

  • Ligado and adjacent band interference sources

  • Broadband marine and aviation systems

  • Industrial and urban RF noise

By combining Calian's advanced filtering technology with Hemisphere GNSS's application-level expertise, the A65 delivers cleaner signals, improved reliability, and more stable performance in harsh real-world environments.

A Seamless Drop-in Replacement for the A45

Building on the legacy of the trusted A45 antenna, the A65 provides:

  • Same mechanical footprint

  • Same connector location and mounting configuration

  • Rugged, weather resistant design

Yet the collaboration between Hemisphere GNSS and Calian elevates performance through:

  • Expanded GNSS band support

  • Integrated Calian XF Filtering

  • Improved noise figure and reduced power draw

  • Enhanced shock, vibration, and environmental durability

Customers can upgrade immediately with no system redesign required.

Engineered for Rugged Field Use

Validated through Hemisphere GNSS field testing and Calian engineering qualification, the A65 includes:

  • IP69K environmental protection

  • High impact LEXAN radome and robust metallic base

  • Low noise amplifier (LNA) with high gain (2.5 dB NF, 28-30 dB gain)

  • 15 kV electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection

  • -40°C to +85°C operating range

This ensures long-term performance across agriculture, survey, machine control, marine, and fixed-reference installations.

Availability

The A65 GNSS antenna is available now through Hemisphere GNSS. OEM module versions based on the same Calian engineered design are also offered for integrators requiring embedded solutions.

________________________________________

About Hemisphere GNSS

Hemisphere GNSS delivers innovative satellite positioning technologies to precision agriculture, marine, survey, and machine control markets. Through strong partnerships and a focus on high performance solutions, Hemisphere continues to advance reliable, accurate GNSS positioning for professional users worldwide. Hemisphere is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH), a world-class equipment, technology and services company specializing in Agriculture and Construction. www.hemispheregnss.com

________________________________________

About Calian's GNSS Solutions

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most. www.calian.com

For more information, please contact:

Hemisphere GNSS
Phone: +1 (480) 348-6380
Email: press@hgnss.comwww.hgnss.com

SOURCE: Hemisphere GNSS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/hemisphere-gnss-and-calian-announce-joint-development-of-the-a65-gnss-antenna-featuring-1146288

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
