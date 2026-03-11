Fiskars Corporation: Resolutions Of Fiskars Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2026

Fiskars Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 11, 2026 at 6.35 p.m. EET

RESOLUTIONS OF FISKARS CORPORATION'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Fiskars Corporation was held at Finlandia Hall, Congress wing (visiting address: Mannerheimintie 13 e, Entrance lobby M1, Helsinki, Finland) on March 11, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2025 and discharged the members of the Board and the President and CEO from the liability.

The use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to pay a dividend of EUR 0.84 per share for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid in four instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.21 per share shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date March 13, 2026. The payment date for this instalment is March 20, 2026.

The second instalment of EUR 0.21 per share shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, which, together with the payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for June 2, 2026. The preliminary record date is June 4, 2026 and the dividend payment date June 11, 2026, at the latest.

The third instalment of EUR 0.21 per share shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, which, together with the payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for September 9, 2026. The preliminary record date is September 11, 2026 and the dividend payment date September 18, 2026, at the latest.

The fourth instalment of EUR 0.21 per share shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, which, together with the payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for December 3, 2026. The preliminary record date is December 7, 2026 and the dividend payment date December 14, 2026, at the latest.

The Board was authorised to decide, if necessary, on new dividend record dates and payment dates for the second, third and/or fourth instalments, if the rules and statues of the Finnish book-entry system change or otherwise so require, or if the payment of dividends is prevented by laws or regulations applied.

Adoption of the remuneration report for governing bodies

The Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the remuneration report for the governing bodies.

Adoption of the remuneration policy for governing bodies

The Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the Remuneration Policy for the governing bodies.

Election and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors consist of eight (8) members. Paul Ehrnrooth, Louise Fromond, Rolf Ladau, Carl-Martin Lindahl, and Susanne Skippari were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Susan Duinhoven, Alexander Ehrnrooth and Kaarina Ståhlberg were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The term of the Board members will expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027.

Convening after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Paul Ehrnrooth as its Chair and Alexander Ehrnrooth as the Vice Chair. The Board decided to establish a Nomination Committee and appointed Paul Ehrnrooth (Chair), Alexander Ehrnrooth and Louise Fromond as members and further decided to establish an Audit Committee and appointed Kaarina Ståhlberg (Chair), Alexander Ehrnrooth and Louise Fromond as the members of the Audit Committee, and a Human Resources and Compensation Committee and appointed Paul Ehrnrooth (Chair), Carl-Martin Lindahl, Rolf Ladau and Susanne Skippari as the members of the committee.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the annual fees of the members of the Board of Directors will remain at the level of the previous term. The annual fees of the members of the Board of Directors shall be EUR 70,000, the annual fee of the Vice Chair EUR 105,000 and the annual fee of the Chair EUR 140,000.

In addition, for Board and Committee meetings other than the meetings of the Audit Committee, the Board/Committee members shall be paid EUR 750 for meetings requiring travel within one (1) country and EUR 2,000 for meetings requiring international travel. The Chairs of the Board of Directors and said Committees shall be paid a fee of EUR 1,500 per meeting requiring travel within one (1) country and EUR 2,000 for meetings requiring international travel.

For the meetings of the Audit Committee, the Committee members shall be paid EUR 1,000 for meetings requiring travel within one (1) country and EUR 2,250 for meetings requiring international travel. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall be paid a fee of EUR 2,500 per meeting.

For Board/Committee meetings held per capsulam or as teleconference, it was decided that the Chairs of the Board of Directors as well as said Committees be paid a fee per meeting that does not differ from meetings fees otherwise payable to them and Board/Committee members be paid a fee of EUR 750 per meeting.

Further the members of the Board of Directors are reimbursed for their travel and other expenses incurred due to their activities in the interest of the company.

Election and remuneration of the auditor and the sustainability reporting assurance provider

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorized Public Accountants firm, was re-elected as auditor for the term that will expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027. Ernst & Young Oy has announced that the responsible auditor will be Toni Halonen, APA. The Annual General Meeting decided that the auditor's fees shall be paid according to the reasonable invoice approved by the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, Ernst & Young Oy, Authorized Sustainability Audit firm, was re-elected as the company's sustainability reporting assurance provider for the term that will expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027. Ernst & Young Oy has announced that the responsible sustainability auditor will be Toni Halonen, ASA. The Annual General Meeting decided that the remuneration of the sustainability reporting assurance provider be paid according to the reasonable invoice approved by the Board of Directors.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares and/or the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge is 8,000,000. Acquisitions of own shares may be made in one or several instalments and by using the unrestricted shareholders' equity of the company.

The company's own shares may be acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at a price formed in public trading at the time of the acquisition.

The authorization may be used to acquire shares to be used for the development of the capital structure of the company, as consideration in corporate acquisitions or industrial reorganizations and as a part of the company's incentive system as well as otherwise for further transfer, retention or cancellation.

The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on all other terms and conditions regarding the acquisition and/or pledge of the company's own shares. Based on the authorization, the acquisition of the company's own shares may be made otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders (directed acquisition).

The authorization is effective until June 30, 2027 and cancels the authorization to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on March 12, 2025.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares in one or several instalments. The maximum number of shares to be issued based on the authorization is 8,000,000. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as the transfer of treasury shares either for consideration or without consideration.

The shares may be issued for example as consideration in corporate acquisitions or industrial reorganizations or for the development of the capital structure of the company, or as part of its incentive systems.

The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on all other terms and conditions regarding the issuance of shares. The issuance of shares may also be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights to the company's shares (directed issue).

The authorization is effective until June 30, 2027 and cancels the authorization to decide on the transfer of the company's own shares held as treasury shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on March 12, 2025.

FISKARS CORPORATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Päivi Timonen, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 40 776 8264

Fiskars Group in brief

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. In 2025, Fiskars Group's global net sales were EUR 1.1 billion, and we had approximately 6,600 employees. We have two Business Areas (BA), Vita and Fiskars.

BA Vita offers products in the high-end homeware segment as well as fine branded jewelry. Its desirable brands include Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Moomin Arabia, Iittala and Waterford. In 2025, BA Vita's reported net sales were EUR 613 million, and it had approximately 5,000 employees.

BA Fiskars offers functional innovations in the gardening and outdoor categories, in addition to the scissors and creating, as well as cooking categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber. In 2025, BA Fiskars' net sales were EUR 522 million, and it had approximately 1,300 employees.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com