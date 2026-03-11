Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) announces that it filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers today under the number D.26-0080.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

The 2025 financial report including, in particular the report on corporate governance, the information on sustainability as well as the certification report on such information.

The description of the share repurchase program.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the TP website at: www.tp.com under section "Investors". The English version will be made available on TP's website.

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

