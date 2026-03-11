Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Mechanicsville with Free Washes

Fifth-Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Virginia

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 7255 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville, VA .

To celebrate the grand opening with the community, the brand-new Mechanicsville location is offering twelve days of free premium car washes from March 11 to March 22. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy , at no cost.Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Virginia this week with the opening of our new Mechanicsville location," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "This location is built with industry-leading technology that's designed to deliver an exceptional car wash that is easy, efficient, and enjoyable for our customers. Our team is looking forward to serving the Mechanicsville community and introducing the Tidal Wave car wash experience to customers during our grand opening celebrations and beyond."

Mechanicsville, VA Location : 7255 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Nearby Locations: Bon Air , Williamsburg , Gloucester

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 310 express wash locations across the United States, including fifteen Virginia locations . The company will continue its growth this year with additional openings planned in Missouri , Tennessee , North Carolina , Georgia , Florida , South Carolina , and more.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, including upcoming openings, fleet plans, our fundraising program, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 310 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-celebrates-grand-opening-in-mechanicsville-with-free-washes-1146396