AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.: AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the closing of the recent financing.

Corporate Matters

Jeff Morgan AmeriTrust CEO, commented: "Over the past year, our team has been focused on building the corporate foundation necessary to scale AmeriTrust across the United States. We have made meaningful progress across funding, technology, dealer onboarding, and operational infrastructure and we are now accepting applications and originating and funding vehicle leases.

Today, AmeriTrust now operates through three wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries, each designed to address a unique component of our automotive finance ecosystem. With our corporate structure now established and new websites launched for all three entities, we are positioned to begin scaling our platform nationally."

1. AmeriTrust Financial (www.ameritrustfinancial.com) is an indirect finance company that offer's new and used lease financing through franchised and independent dealer partners nationwide in the U.S.

The Company recently executed a new funding agreement for a revolving line of credit with the Bank of Texas. This first facility provides AmeriTrust Financial with competitively priced cost of funds that can be "recycled" as the Company's portfolio grows. The funding facility represents an important milestone and establishes the financial infrastructure necessary to support scalable originations.

AmeriTrust Financial has implemented a three-phase approach to expanding its dealer network. The first phase is to sign up and onboard dealers. The second phase is to educate the dealers and their employees through free onsite and online training about the platform and the financing programs that AmeriTrust offers. The third phase involves having quality applications submitted through the RouteOne and DealerTrack financing portals, or through AmeriTrust's proprietary portal, and complete lease or loan customer contracts.

AmeriTrust Financial has recently bolstered its sales team and has established national territories to expand its dealer network. In the past couple of months, the Company has executed 21 new dealer agreements representing 62 dealer locations across 16 states. While this expansion positions the Company for future growth, lease origination ramp-up will take time as dealers are educated and become familiar with AmeriTrust's lease and loan financing programs.

2. AmeriTrust Auto (www.ameritrustauto.com) operates as a licensed dealer that remarkets lease-return vehicles for funding partners with the objective of maximizing asset recovery and minimizing cumulative net loss.

During February 2026, the Company started limited production of the remarketing business model. AmeriTrust Auto is now expanding its operational team and has recently hired six additional employees who are currently operating from a temporary facility in Fort Worth, Texas while the Company prepares for future expansion.

3. AmeriTrust Serves (www.ameritrustserves.com) represents the Company's servicing infrastructure and technology platform. AmeriTrust Serves has implemented a first-of-its-kind lease servicing platform in partnership with Conduent, one of the nation's largest application service providers for consumer loan servicing systems. The platform enables scalable loan and lease servicing, enhanced automation, and data-driven portfolio management while supporting regulatory compliance and operational flexibility across multiple states.

Further Updates

Recently, Jeff Morgan was interviewed by Auto Finance News and Automotive News. The Auto Finance News article, titled "Inside AmeriTrust Financial's Used Vehicle Leasing Rollout" reported on AmeriTrust's launch of a technology platform that allows dealers to present side-by-side loan and lease options for used vehicles, enabling consumers to compare payment structures while the company expands its leasing program across multiple states. The Automotive News article, titled "Former Tesla partner AmeriTrust tackles difficult, rare business of used-vehicle leasing" examined AmeriTrust's effort to expand used-vehicle leasing, a segment that represents a very small share of the market, highlighting the company's strategy and the potential role leasing could play in improving vehicle affordability.

Last week Jeff Morgan was invited to be a speaker at the National Vehicle Leasing Association ("NVLA") Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The panel that Jeff participated in brought together high-performing lessors who excel at expanding their in-house portfolios while strategically placing some select transactions that fall outside their credit window or operational capacity.

Jeff Morgan commented, "As we move further into 2026, our focus remains clear: expanding both our indirect and direct dealer network, increasing application flow, and steadily growing funded originations while maintaining disciplined credit standards. The infrastructure we have built, from funding facilities and servicing technology to dealer partnerships, provides the foundation for that growth. While we remain in the early stages of executing our strategy, the results we are seeing across the platform are encouraging."

AmeriTrust also announces that contrary to the Company's press release dated January 15, 2026, Dig Media Inc. does provide services defined by TSXV policy 3.4 as investor relations. In addition, since the beginning of January 2026 the Company has issued 4,125,000 Restricted Share Units to employees and consultants.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

For further information, please visit the AmeriTrust website or contact:

Shibu Abraham

Chief Financial Officer and Director

E: info@ameritrust.com

P: 1-800-600-6872

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the description of the corporate capabilities and prospects of the Company's operating subsidiaries, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/ameritrust-provides-corporate-update-1146337