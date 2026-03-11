Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Calm North Labs, the European company behind SEOJuice, has shipped a major platform expansion that moves the product beyond automated SEO fixes into brand monitoring, content lifecycle management, and integration tools for agencies and development teams.

The update addresses a common problem for growing businesses: SEO requires ongoing attention across dozens of dimensions - technical health, content freshness, backlink quality, brand reputation, competitor movements - but most teams don't have the headcount or expertise to stay on top of it all. SEOJuice now handles more of that work automatically, and surfaces the results in one place.

Visibility beyond search rankings

The platform now monitors where a brand shows up across social platforms, video, podcasts, and business listing profiles. Teams can see what's being said about their business, how sentiment is trending, and respond to reviews - instead of manually checking each channel or learning about a problem after customers do. For businesses that depend on word-of-mouth and reputation, this closes a visibility gap that most tools ignore entirely.

One of the quieter ways businesses lose traffic is content decay - pages that once performed well gradually losing rankings because they haven't been updated. SEOJuice now detects this automatically, flagging pages that are declining before they disappear from results. Combined with a new content quality scoring system, teams get a prioritized view of what needs attention and what's still working, without pulling data from multiple sources.

Built for teams that don't have time to babysit tools

All optimization modes - internal links, meta tags, structured data, image descriptions, accessibility fixes - now deploy automatically by default. The platform monitors, makes changes, and reports results without waiting for someone to log in and approve each one. For agencies and developers who need SEO data in their own systems, a new API with over 35 endpoints and a webhook system lets them pull data into reporting dashboards, client portals, or alerting tools without manual exports.

"Most SEO tools give you dashboards and leave the work to you. We've been building the opposite - a system that monitors, acts, and proves the result," said Vadim Kravcenko, CEO of Calm North Labs. "The API and MCP server are the pieces that let SEOJuice fit into how development teams actually work now. Your CI pipeline or AI assistant can pull intelligence data the same way it pulls from any other service."

Who it's for

SEOJuice serves business owners who want search visibility handled without hiring specialists, marketing teams managing content across multiple properties, and agencies that need scalable SEO delivery for client portfolios. The platform works with any website through a single script install, with deeper integrations available for popular content management systems.

About Calm North Labs

Calm North Labs UAB is a European software company building automation tools for online visibility. Its flagship product, SEOJuice, handles SEO execution - internal linking, on-page optimization, content monitoring, brand tracking, and competitive intelligence - automatically for websites across any platform.

