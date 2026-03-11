Basatne Launches ORBT to Transform the Global Digital Payouts Market

New fintech platform converts refunds, trade-ins, and incentives into instant digital value, aligning with the global shift toward mobile-first, closed-loop spending.

GRAPEVINE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Basatne, a global leader in sustainable trade solutions and reverse logistics, today announced the launch of ORBT, a next-generation digital payouts platform designed to modernize how brands issue refunds, trade-in credits, and incentives.

As consumer behavior shifts rapidly toward mobile-first, instant digital experiences, traditional cash-based refund systems are increasingly misaligned with market expectations. Once funds are returned to a customer's bank account, value exits the brand ecosystem entirely - limiting retention and breaking the circular flow of demand.

ORBT addresses this inefficiency by converting payouts into digital value, including credits, gift cards, and digital wallets. This closed-loop model keeps spending within a defined network of partner brands, strengthening retention, increasing engagement, and creating measurable ecosystem value.

Global market data underscores the shift:

75% of millennials prefer digital gift cards

77% of consumers value immediate delivery of digital rewards

66% of digital gift cards are purchased for self-use

43% of open-loop gift card users purchase monthly or more frequently

52% of businesses use gift cards in employee benefit programs

These trends signal that digital value is no longer a niche incentive tool and is becoming a mainstream payment and engagement mechanism.

Built on Basatne's proprietary infrastructure, ORBT integrates directly with enterprise systems to enable instant digital refunds, trade-in credits, loyalty rewards, and employee incentives at the point of approval. Digital value issued through ORBT can be redeemed across more than 4,000 regional and global retail partners, offering consumer flexibility while preserving ecosystem control for brands.

"In circular economies, value should not exit the system as cash," said Ammar Aboulnasr, CEO of Basatne. "ORBT embeds fintech directly into circular workflows - transforming refunds and trade-ins into digital value that is instant, traceable, and redeemable across partner networks. This improves customer experience and retention while aligning financial flows with ESG and circularity objectives."

The global reverse trade, buyback, and returns market represents hundreds of billions of dollars annually, and much of it is still processed through traditional cash refund systems. ORBT positions Basatne to digitize and retain a significant portion of this value within structured ecosystems worldwide. Designed for scale, ORBT supports use cases across e-commerce, telecom, fintech, logistics, hospitality, and HR.

With ORBT, Basatne continues expanding its global digital infrastructure, transforming payouts from a cost center into a strategic lever for efficiency, retention, and circular value creation.

About Basatne

Founded with a vision to transform global trade, Basatne evolved from a family-run business into an international leader in sustainable commerce, reverse logistics, and circular fintech infrastructure. Today, the company serves businesses and consumers across six continents, supporting the future of re-commerce, digital trade, and financial ecosystems.

