DOHA, QA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Asprofin Bank Corporation has announced the financing of a $10 billion multi-region data center program, a major step for infrastructure finance and digital strategy in Qatar, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. Each region will host a network of hyperscale, modular data centers. Sheikh Mohd Hamad A.M. Al Thani, Chairman of Wow Global Technologies W.L.L. in Qatar, leads the project, designed to meet specific regional digital infrastructure needs.

Project Scope and Structure

The program, per the March 6, 2026 financing proposal to Asprofin, includes state-of-the-art facilities in Qatar, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Deployment will be phased (Qatar 2026-27; India 2027-29; other Southeast Asian markets 2028-30) to incorporate lessons learned and optimize sequencing. The $10 billion need is structured as a project-collateralized facility, each phase backed by its assets, contracts, and revenue.

This approach matches current funding practices. Reliable electricity and strong connections now directly affect renewals and prices. Research by KBRA finds that demand for data centers is rising rapidly due to AI growth, larger cloud services, and shifting from internal IT to external providers. Southeast Asia and South Asia could see data demand grow by over 30% each year through 2030. More investment is urgently needed to keep up. Shiva Narayan, CEO of Asprofin Bank, called the initiative a long-term partnership. "We are not just providing funds; we are helping build the key digital support that countries will use for years to come."

Strategic Regional Footprint

The program targets rapidly digitizing markets. A KPMG report cited by Vietnamplus forecasts Southeast Asia's data center capacity will triple by 2030, driven by a tenfold surge in AI use. Regional countries compete for AI infrastructure investment. In Qatar, this project aligns with National Vision 2030, as a strategic priority to establish modular, quickly deployable edge computing centers. Asprofin has pledged $10 billion for this goal.

Governance and Local Presence

Shiva Narayan, CEO at Asprofin Bank, explained that strong controls are in place. Asprofin Bank will release funds in stages matching project progress, using escrow accounts to ensure accountability. This process is like the checks used for space missions: funds are paid only after milestones are met. This strict approach gives Asprofin an edge in managing large-scale projects. (Escrow Structures With Milestone-Based Release, 2025)

Shiva highlighted that "every dollar is tied to a deliverable. That's how you protect both the investor and the nation's strategic interests." To streamline governance and supervision, Asprofin Bank has applied to establish a subsidiary branch in Qatar, with the proposed appointment of Derrick Kok Wei Chen as Non-Executive Director. Chen, who brings extensive experience in international data center infrastructure and corporate governance, will serve as a key liaison between Asprofin's headquarters and Royal Qatari stakeholders (Asprofin Bank, 2026a).

India Market Engagement

Santosh Banerjee, Business Development Head for Southeast Asia at Asprofin Bank, is expanding the bank's presence in the region. Banerjee has over 20 years of investment banking experience and has completed more than $6 billion in deals (Asprofin Bank, 2026b). Banerjee stated, "We are talking to India's top builders who understand what is needed for AI-ready data centers. Local partnerships are key to quality and timely delivery. RRP Electronics Ltd is one such Indian industry leader client in our ambit, exploring the potential construction of the Indian sector of the datacenter network." India is a major market. For example, Yotta Data Services built one of Asia's largest AI centers with a $2 billion investment. The program follows the principles of clear execution, solid assets, and growth that can last (Wow Global Technologies Qatar and QX Fund, 2026). Funding is based on agreements that guarantee minimum project income (Yotta Deploys 20,000+ NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in India, 2026).

Morgan Lewis analysts say data centers are now among the most in-demand infrastructure assets globally. This growth is driven by more use of cloud computing and AI. Investors like this sector because data centers require significant capital investments and offer long-term income.

A New Asset Class for a Digital Era

The $10 billion project builds on regional momentum as institutional capital treats data centers as a durable asset class in the Gulf, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. Governments now consider data centers critical national infrastructure, given their role in housing sensitive data and vital services. The Asprofin-Wow Global partnership establishes a transnational sovereign cloud grid, helping smaller nations benefit from digital union while retaining data ownership.



About Asprofin Bank

Asprofin Bank is an international financial institution specializing in private banking and bespoke financial services for clients worldwide. The bank operates with a strong commitment to integrity, transparency, and strict regulatory compliance. Licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Unit of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Asprofin Bank adheres to global financial standards, including FATCA requirements, and maintains a registered Legal Entity Identifier (LEI: 9845007F66BCEC5OE706). With a focus on client confidentiality, secure banking infrastructure, and personalized financial solutions, Asprofin Bank delivers trusted banking services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

Contact Details

Company Name: Asprofin Bank Corporation

Department: Asprofin Bank Communications Team

PIC: Yida Jiang

Email: press@asprofinbank.org

Website: https://www.asprofinbank.org

City: Roseau

Country: Dominica

References

ABI Research. (2026, March 2). Next generation data centers market data overview: 1Q 2026.

Accomando, J., Khaleq, A., Lignier, C., Melby, B. M., Müller, M., Pin, U., & Tsuchida, C. (2026, February 17). Legal and national security hurdles facing sovereign wealth fund investments in data centers. Morgan Lewis. https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2026/02/legal-and-national-security-hurdles-facing-sovereign-wealth-fund-investments-in-data-centers

Aaron Hall. (2025). Escrow structures with milestone-based release. https://aaronhall.com/escrow-structures-with-milestone-based-release/

AP News. (2024, May 2). Microsoft's $2.2 billion investment in Malaysia's AI infrastructure. https://apnews.com/article/25e92ce637a36ea8f88c2725dfa3d1f0

Asprofin Bank. (2026a, January 12). In-principle financing commitment - Qatar National NanoCenter program [Letter].

Asprofin Bank. (2026b). Asprofin Bank profile 2026 [Corporate document].

Business Wire. (2026, January 12). KBRA releases research - Data centers: Developments and trends in project finance.

GCC Business News. (2025, May 28). Vodafone and Nokia to develop Qatar's network infrastructure.

Southeast Asia data center market landscape report 2025-2030.

GSMA. (2025). Digital nations 2025. https://www.gsma.com/about-us/regions/asia-pacific/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/230925-Digital-Nations-ASEAN-web.pdf

Kroll Bond Rating Agency. (2026, January 12). Data centers: Developments and trends in project finance. Business Wire.

Qatar News Agency. (2025, May 29). MCIT showcases its role in supporting government digital transformation at Google Cloud Summit.

The Financial Express. (2026, February 18). AI infra is capital-intensive and complex; only a few global hubs will emerge: Sunil Gupta, co-founder, CEO & MD, Yotta Data Services.

VietnamPlus. (2026, February 28). Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for AI data centre investment.

Wow Global Technologies Qatar & QX Fund. (2026). Qatar sovereign computing power & civilizational intelligence hub.

Wow Global Technologies W.L.L. (2026, March 6). Re: Financing support for hyperscale & modular datacenter infrastructure [Letter].

Yotta Data Services. (2026, February 18). Yotta deploys 20,000+ NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in India. https://yotta.com/press-releases/yotta-to-deploy-20000-nvidia-blackwell-ultra-gpus/

SOURCE: Asprofin Bank Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/asprofin-bank-leads-10-billion-sovereign-data-center-initiative-1146267