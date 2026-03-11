Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 18:50 Uhr
Atlanta Divorce Law Group: Atlanta Divorce Law Group Welcomes Maria Keller as Senior Attorney

New family law attorney brings 14 years of advocacy and a personal passion for supporting families.

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Atlanta Divorce Law Group welcomes Maria Keller as a Senior Attorney, strengthening the firm's highly specialized approach to family law and expanding a litigation team well-equipped to protect families.

Keller brings 14 years of experience advocating for families at different stages of the legal process. Her path to family law was shaped by her personal experiences as a mother of three, including raising a child with special needs. What began as advocacy for her own family evolved into nearly two decades of work supporting children and families facing systemic challenges.

In 2021, Keller's daughter Jordan passed away unexpectedly at age 23. This profound loss reinforced Keller's mission to help families navigate major life transitions with dignity and strength.

"Maria brings exactly what families need in their most difficult moments: empathetic guidance, fierce advocacy and a steadfast focus on children's well-being," said Sara Khaki, Founding Partner of Atlanta Divorce Law Group. "Her lived experience gives her a unique perspective that resonates deeply with our clients."

Keller was recognized as a Rising Star for 2021-2022 by Super Lawyers. She earned her Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School and focused her practice on advocacy-driven family law, while also assisting clients with estate planning, probate and elder law.

"I understand firsthand how painful it can be when systems fail to fully see or support a child or family," Keller said. "I practice in Jordan's honor, to stand beside families, protect what matters most and help them build a future filled with stability."

To learn more about Maria Keller and how her unique advocacy experience can support your family during this transition, or to schedule a consultation, please visithttps://atlantadivorcelawgroup.com/team/maria-keller/.

Atlanta Divorce Law Group is a divorce and family law firm based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The firm takes a holistic approach to guiding clients through challenging life transitions, including child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption and other family matters.

For more information, visit https://atlantadivorcelawgroup.com/.

###

About Atlanta Divorce Law Group

Founded by Sara Khaki, Atlanta Divorce Law Group is a divorce and family law firm based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Atlanta Divorce Law Group aims to take a holistic approach when guiding its clients through a challenging time in their lives, whether it relates to child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption, or other family legal matters. For more information on Atlanta Divorce Law Group, visit atlantadivorcelawgroup.com.

Contact information:

Nicole Mazzucca
Email: nicole@atldivorcegroup.com
Atlanta Divorce Law Group
Alpharetta, Georgia
United States
(678) 203-9893

SOURCE: Atlanta Divorce Law Group (ADLG)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atlanta-divorce-law-group-welcomes-maria-keller-as-senior-attorn-1146301

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
