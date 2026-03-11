Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:05
7,750 Euro
+0,65 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7508,30019:54
Dow Jones News
11.03.2026 18:51 Uhr
287 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
11-March-2026 / 17:19 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00B1YPC344 
 
Issuer Name 
 
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Azvalor Asset Management SGIIC SA 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Madrid 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Spain 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
06-Mar-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
10-Mar-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                                           %                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Resulting situation 
on the date on which 10.065000        0.000000          10.065000        3192842 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if   5.120000        0.000000          5.120000          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 

                                    3192842                              10.065000              
GB00B1YPC344 

                                Sub 3192842                             10.065000% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that                                  
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                          converted 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

% of voting rights through                                   
                                                                                financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person   Name of controlled undertaking                                 equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold      threshold 
                            or is higher than the 
                                notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

10-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

MADRID

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 420807 
EQS News ID:  2289920 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289920&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
