Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
11.03.2026 18:53 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATON: UPDATE ON THE ACTIVITIES OF ITS SUBSIDIARY INOVIEM SCIENTIFIC

Illkirch, March 11th 2026 - 18h00

Aton Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004153930 - ALTAO), a life sciences and medtech investment holding, provides an update on the operational activities of its subsidiary Inoviem Scientific (the "Company"), a translational pharmacology company.

Inoviem Scientific is reimagining drug development and deployment by placing the patient sample at the core of every stage - from basic research through to clinical practice.

The company has built an integrated platform combining proprietary technologies for the collection and analysis of patient-derived biological samples with advanced AI-assisted molecular characterization capabilities. This platform supports partners across the full drug development continuum - from early R&D through hospital-based clinical decision-making - via its diagnostic and therapeutic orientation solutions. By anchoring every decision in the patient's actual biology, Inoviem Scientific provides a pathway to personalized medicine, representing a fundamental break from conventional pharmaceutical development models.

This vision is now materializing through two pioneering preclinical programs conducted in partnership with biopharmaceutical companies. Drawing on its proprietary technologies and deep domain expertise, Inoviem Scientific is able to perform rapid functional analysis of novel drug candidates directly on patient-derived samples, upstream of clinical trials. This distinctive approach gives partners access to high-value translational data - generated from real patients, with spatial and structural sample integrity preserved - within significantly compressed timeframes. For biopharmaceutical companies facing critical go/no-go decisions ahead of major, long-cycle capital commitments, this represents a decisive informational advantage.

These programs mark a pivotal milestone in the broader commercial deployment of Inoviem Scientific's model within the pharmaceutical development ecosystem. By demonstrating that patient-derived biological samples can meaningfully accelerate therapeutic validation while reducing both timelines and development costs, the company is establishing itself as a differentiated and strategically relevant partner for pharmaceutical organizations engaged in early-stage drug discovery and development.

In parallel, Inoviem Scientific continues to strengthen its operational and analytical capabilities to meet sustained demand for preclinical models that are more predictive and more physiologically representative of human disease.

Taken together, these developments confirm the continuity of Inoviem Scientific's operations and the soundness of its positioning within a key and fast-evolving segment of pharmaceutical development.

Next publication

The next shareholder communication will examine a structural market dynamic underpinning Inoviem Scientific's long-term growth thesis: clinical attrition and the evolving standards of predictivity in preclinical research.

About Aton
Aton is a medical sciences group dedicated to shaping the future of medicine by improving patient care and treatment efficacy. Aton scales and manages a portfolio of pioneering companies, leveraging their unique synergies to deliver the healthcare solutions of tomorrow.
For more information, visit: www.aton-group.com.

Aton is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris).
ISIN: FR0004153930 - Ticker: ALTAO -Eligibility for PEA and PEA PME-ETI saving schemes

ATON
Léone ATAYI
Chairwoman and CEO
shareholder@aton-group.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmmbY8iXZpeUl2xyZ8aabZWUa2thkmOZZmrLlGpplZiZm29mxWaSZpyaZnJnnmtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96969-aton-pr-inoviem-scientific-20260311-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.