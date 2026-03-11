ATON: UPDATE ON THE ACTIVITIES OF ITS SUBSIDIARY INOVIEM SCIENTIFIC

Illkirch, March 11th 2026 - 18h00

Aton Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004153930 - ALTAO), a life sciences and medtech investment holding, provides an update on the operational activities of its subsidiary Inoviem Scientific (the "Company"), a translational pharmacology company.

Inoviem Scientific is reimagining drug development and deployment by placing the patient sample at the core of every stage - from basic research through to clinical practice.

The company has built an integrated platform combining proprietary technologies for the collection and analysis of patient-derived biological samples with advanced AI-assisted molecular characterization capabilities. This platform supports partners across the full drug development continuum - from early R&D through hospital-based clinical decision-making - via its diagnostic and therapeutic orientation solutions. By anchoring every decision in the patient's actual biology, Inoviem Scientific provides a pathway to personalized medicine, representing a fundamental break from conventional pharmaceutical development models.

This vision is now materializing through two pioneering preclinical programs conducted in partnership with biopharmaceutical companies. Drawing on its proprietary technologies and deep domain expertise, Inoviem Scientific is able to perform rapid functional analysis of novel drug candidates directly on patient-derived samples, upstream of clinical trials. This distinctive approach gives partners access to high-value translational data - generated from real patients, with spatial and structural sample integrity preserved - within significantly compressed timeframes. For biopharmaceutical companies facing critical go/no-go decisions ahead of major, long-cycle capital commitments, this represents a decisive informational advantage.

These programs mark a pivotal milestone in the broader commercial deployment of Inoviem Scientific's model within the pharmaceutical development ecosystem. By demonstrating that patient-derived biological samples can meaningfully accelerate therapeutic validation while reducing both timelines and development costs, the company is establishing itself as a differentiated and strategically relevant partner for pharmaceutical organizations engaged in early-stage drug discovery and development.

In parallel, Inoviem Scientific continues to strengthen its operational and analytical capabilities to meet sustained demand for preclinical models that are more predictive and more physiologically representative of human disease.

Taken together, these developments confirm the continuity of Inoviem Scientific's operations and the soundness of its positioning within a key and fast-evolving segment of pharmaceutical development.

The next shareholder communication will examine a structural market dynamic underpinning Inoviem Scientific's long-term growth thesis: clinical attrition and the evolving standards of predictivity in preclinical research.

Aton is a medical sciences group dedicated to shaping the future of medicine by improving patient care and treatment efficacy. Aton scales and manages a portfolio of pioneering companies, leveraging their unique synergies to deliver the healthcare solutions of tomorrow.

For more information, visit: www.aton-group.com.

Aton is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris).

ISIN: FR0004153930 - Ticker: ALTAO -Eligibility for PEA and PEA PME-ETI saving schemes

