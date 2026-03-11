Phillips Law Firm Officially Expands With Launch of New Bothell Office

We opened the doors at our Bothell Corporate Office on January 19th, 2026.

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / The legal firm has planted new roots via its Bothell Corporate Office, now found on the first floor at 12100 NE 195th St., Suite 150, Bothell, WA 98011.

The team officially moved in on Monday, January 19th. The corporate office now serves as a legal hub for team members, who can use its centralized location to improve outreach to clients in need.

This expansion represents greater change within Phillips Law Firm. The team has been looking for opportunities to offer its expansive legal services to a wider range of clients, thereby ensuring that everyone in need of personalized legal support can access them. The new office's location and size make it the perfect launching pad for new developments within the firm.

Our team is proud to be a staple in the Washington legal community. If you have questions about your right to legal action in the wake of a serious accident, don't hesitate to reach out to Phillips Law Firm for legal guidance.

Whether you want to schedule a free case consultation at our new Bothell office or discuss your legal options over the phone, you can trust us to meet you where you are.

About Phillips Law Firm

Phillips Law Firm believes in the rights of real people. The team's personal injury attorneys in Woodinville, Renton, Tacoma, and Seattle have gone to bat against hospitals, product manufacturers, and Fortune 500 companies to ensure that clients get the financial support they need after serious accidents.

The firm invites Washington residents to look to its experienced staff for support in tackling car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and catastrophic injury cases.

There are no fees for the firm's services unless its attorneys win clients' cases. Get in touch today to learn more about the steps that the experienced attorneys with Phillips Law Firm can take to put clients back in control of their lives.

MEDIA CONTACT

Phillips Law Firm

888-991-6251

contact@justiceforyou.com

