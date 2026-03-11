Epomaker Inc.: A Classic Reborn, Designed Around You: Introducing the Epomaker TH80 V2 and the TH80 V2 Pro

Epomaker ushers in a new chapter for the TH lineup with the launch of the TH80 V2 and the TH80 V2 Pro.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / A brand's evolution is rooted in staying true to its origins while listening closely to its community. In 2026, after carefully gathering and reflecting on user feedback and expectations, Epomaker unveils two meticulously engineered additions to its portfolio: the TH80 V2 and the TH80 V2 Pro. As a revival of the iconic TH series, these keyboards preserve the signature elements enthusiasts have long appreciated while introducing comprehensive refinements throughout. The result is a modernized typing experience crafted to resonate with every keystroke.

A Familiar Form, Perfectly Refined

Both models retain the widely favored 75% layout, striking a thoughtful balance between functionality and footprint. The compact chassis preserves a full-function row and dedicated arrow keys, ensuring productivity and gaming precision without sacrificing valuable desk space.

Visually, the TH80 V2 honors the series' established aesthetic with two understated colorways: a composed Grey-White-Yellow and a subtle Black-Grey-Blue, each embodying minimalist sophistication. The TH80 V2 Pro, by contrast, embodies bold self-expression, available in a striking translucent black and a fan-favorite Pink edition. A sleek side light bar and refined accent trims add dimensional detail, allowing the keyboards to stand out effortlessly in both bright work environments and immersive gaming setups.

Precision Craftsmanship at Your Fingertips

Attention to detail defines the tactile experience. Each keyboard features an aluminum rotary knob with a finely sandblasted finish, delivering smooth rotation, well-defined resistance, and crisp press feedback.

Hot-swappable board across all keys, empowering users to tailor their setup with ease. It provides full compatibility with standard MX-style keycaps. The included keycaps are crafted from high-quality PBT, offering a subtle textured surface that resists wear and shine over time. Legends are formed using durable double-shot molding, ensuring lasting clarity that won't fade or peel.

Engineered for Comfort and Acoustics

Built with a modern gasket-mounted structure, both keyboards incorporate multi-layer sound-dampening materials to minimize cavity noise and unwanted resonance. The result is a cleaner, softer, and more refined typing sound profile.

Adjustable multi-stage kickstands enhance ergonomic support, helping reduce wrist fatigue during extended sessions. Pre-lubed Creamy Jade switches come standard, delivering silky smooth travel and responsive actuation suited for both fast-paced gaming and intensive typing tasks.

Intelligent Enhancements, Beyond Typing

Elevating the experience further, the TH80 V2 Pro integrates a vibrant TFT color display that presents key information such as battery level and connection mode at a glance. The TH80 V2 Pro model also supports a web-based driver interface, eliminating the need for software downloads. Users can customize key functions, lighting effects, and other settings directly through a browser, combining convenience with deep personalization.

The TH80 V2 houses an 8000mAh high-capacity battery designed to handle demanding daily use. For extended wireless performance, the TH80 V2 Pro upgrades to an impressive 10000mAh battery, significantly prolonging operation between charges. With reliable endurance at its core, both keyboards allow users to focus fully on work, creativity, and play without interruption.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker TH80 V2 ($69.99) and the Epomaker TH80 V2 Pro($79.99) are now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/a-classic-reborn-designed-around-you-introducing-the-epomaker-th8-1146249