DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-March-2026 / 17:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 148.00p Lowest price paid per share: 142.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 145.3777p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,779,614 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,961,962 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,961,962 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 145.3777p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 556 146.80 08:11:35 00381370420TRLO1 XLON 548 146.40 08:11:35 00381370421TRLO1 XLON 538 144.80 08:33:33 00381384097TRLO1 XLON 533 145.40 08:59:49 00381393449TRLO1 XLON 2118 145.40 08:59:49 00381393450TRLO1 XLON 550 145.40 09:01:41 00381394162TRLO1 XLON 268 145.40 09:03:52 00381394783TRLO1 XLON 283 145.40 09:03:52 00381394784TRLO1 XLON 18 145.40 09:06:59 00381395704TRLO1 XLON 532 145.40 09:06:59 00381395705TRLO1 XLON 51 145.00 09:10:10 00381396788TRLO1 XLON 499 145.00 09:10:10 00381396789TRLO1 XLON 300 145.40 09:19:00 00381399555TRLO1 XLON 261 145.40 09:19:00 00381399557TRLO1 XLON 265 145.60 09:21:00 00381400428TRLO1 XLON 543 145.40 09:21:02 00381400439TRLO1 XLON 550 145.00 09:33:05 00381407046TRLO1 XLON 160 145.60 09:38:56 00381411034TRLO1 XLON 513 145.60 09:38:56 00381411035TRLO1 XLON 514 145.40 09:56:41 00381424709TRLO1 XLON 545 145.20 09:56:42 00381424729TRLO1 XLON 510 145.80 10:05:49 00381426700TRLO1 XLON 938 145.80 10:05:49 00381426701TRLO1 XLON 672 145.80 10:05:50 00381426703TRLO1 XLON 546 145.60 10:05:55 00381426707TRLO1 XLON 132 145.80 10:07:00 00381426733TRLO1 XLON 515 145.60 10:07:01 00381426734TRLO1 XLON 105 145.80 10:07:01 00381426735TRLO1 XLON 31 145.80 10:07:01 00381426736TRLO1 XLON 512 145.80 10:07:02 00381426739TRLO1 XLON 515 145.60 10:10:52 00381426897TRLO1 XLON 538 145.40 10:11:21 00381426909TRLO1 XLON 509 145.80 10:42:53 00381428434TRLO1 XLON 224 145.80 10:42:53 00381428435TRLO1 XLON 500 145.80 10:42:53 00381428436TRLO1 XLON 518 146.00 10:44:33 00381428588TRLO1 XLON 521 146.00 10:46:00 00381428633TRLO1 XLON 515 146.00 11:01:24 00381429583TRLO1 XLON 1030 145.60 11:05:41 00381429770TRLO1 XLON 1058 145.40 11:05:41 00381429771TRLO1 XLON 535 145.40 11:24:17 00381430818TRLO1 XLON 534 145.40 11:24:17 00381430819TRLO1 XLON 526 145.20 11:28:20 00381431102TRLO1 XLON 515 145.00 12:42:00 00381434571TRLO1 XLON 515 145.00 12:42:00 00381434572TRLO1 XLON 515 145.00 12:42:00 00381434573TRLO1 XLON 514 145.00 12:42:00 00381434574TRLO1 XLON 1916 145.20 12:42:01 00381434575TRLO1 XLON 34 145.60 12:43:00 00381434618TRLO1 XLON 127 145.60 12:43:00 00381434619TRLO1 XLON 566 145.60 12:43:00 00381434620TRLO1 XLON 521 145.40 12:46:16 00381434816TRLO1 XLON 601 145.40 12:46:33 00381434829TRLO1 XLON 202 145.40 12:46:33 00381434830TRLO1 XLON 242 145.40 12:47:28 00381434870TRLO1 XLON 319 145.40 12:47:28 00381434871TRLO1 XLON 510 145.60 12:54:52 00381435159TRLO1 XLON 246 145.60 12:54:52 00381435160TRLO1 XLON 94 145.60 13:00:00 00381435292TRLO1 XLON 524 145.40 13:00:47 00381435315TRLO1 XLON 973 146.00 13:05:03 00381435463TRLO1 XLON 549 146.00 13:10:44 00381435588TRLO1 XLON 566 146.00 13:21:00 00381435854TRLO1 XLON 553 146.00 13:23:18 00381435959TRLO1 XLON 548 146.00 13:23:34 00381435968TRLO1 XLON 541 146.00 13:23:52 00381435978TRLO1 XLON 122 146.00 13:25:30 00381436018TRLO1 XLON 413 146.00 13:25:30 00381436019TRLO1 XLON 533 146.00 13:28:33 00381436141TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 13:29 ET (17:29 GMT)