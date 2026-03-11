Piraeus Bank S.A. (the "Company"), further to the announcement of its financial calendar on 16 January 2026, in accordance with the provisions of Decision 25 par. 2.4, 2.5 of the Athens Stock Exchange ("ATHEX") and taking into account the provisions of 5.1 par. 8 of the new ATHEX Regulation, informs the investment community about the ex-dividend, record and payment dates of the capital return of €492 million, or €0.398 per share, to the Company's shareholders. The decision for the share capital return is subject to the approval of the European Central Bank and the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The updated 2026 financial calendar is presented below:

Tuesday, 21 April 2026 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Thursday, 30 April 2026 Announcement of Q1.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing Tuesday, 09 June 2026

New date added to the calendar Ex-date of the Share Capital Return Wednesday, 10 June 2026

New date added to the calendar Record date of the Share Capital Return Monday, 15 June 2026

New date added to the calendar Share Capital Return payment date Wednesday, 29 July 2026 Announcement of H1.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing Friday, 30 October 2026 Announcement of 9M.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing

Piraeus Bank S.A. reserves the right to change the aforementioned dates, following relevant and timely notification of the public.

