£65m investment in new oral health manufacturing plant in Shanghai to support growth in the world's largest gum health market

Haleon aiming to extend gum health brand parodontax to 30 Chinese cities by end of 2027 including its fastest growing cities reaching aspirational shoppers in-store and online

Custom designed taste, foamier sensation and premium packaging to appeal to local consumers

Haleon, a consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health, is investing £65 million in a new state-of-the-art oral health manufacturing site in Shanghai. The facility will support the expansion of its oral care portfolio which includes the global brands Sensodyne and parodontax into China's fast-growing tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where rising incomes, growing awareness of everyday health and a shift towards trusted, branded products are reshaping consumer behaviour.

parodontax, Haleon's clinically proven gum health brand, is expanding across China

As part of this shift, more consumers are embedding preventative oral care into their daily self-care routines, and demand for premium, science-backed solutions is accelerating at a rapid pace. This investment strengthens Haleon's local manufacturing footprint and positions the business to capture long-term growth in one of its most dynamic markets.

China's gum health market is the largest in the world, valued at approximately £860 million. With over 70% of adults in China experiencing some form of gum issue and rising awareness of symptoms such as bleeding, redness and tenderness, this presents significant market opportunities for clinically proven gum health products.

parodontax Haleon's fastest-growing oral health brand is the first toothpaste in China clinically proven to target the root cause of bleeding gums by breaking down stubborn plaque, which is a leading cause of gum disease. However, its distinctive sensory profile, driven by its key active ingredient, sodium bicarbonate, differs from many local toothpastes, which tend to have sweeter or more floral flavour profiles.

To ensure the product resonates with Chinese consumers, Haleon's global R&D team worked closely with local sensory scientists to adapt the flavour balancing the efficacy of the global formulation with sweeter, more fragrant notes and a foamier brushing experience, while maintaining its clinical performance. Premium packaging further highlights its therapeutic, clinically proven benefits in an increasingly sophisticated oral care aisle.

Haleon is also adopting a multi-channel retail strategy to expand access to parodontax across China. In addition to its rapidly growing presence across e-commerce platforms like Douyin, the company aims to extend parodontax distribution to 30 cities by the end of 2027, bringing the brand within reach of more than 250 million people. These cities are home to a rising middle class with increasing disposable income and appetite for trusted international brands. Large-format club retailers are expanding quickly, while Haleon also maintains a strong presence in retail pharmacies both in-store and online supported by a network of dental professionals who regularly recommend its products.

Brian McNamara, Chief Executive of Haleon, said: "China is a strategic priority for Haleon. Building on our established R&D capabilities and strong local team, this investment reflects our long-term commitment to bringing the very best of our global science and innovation to improve the health and wellbeing of Chinese consumers.

"By combining our world-class research expertise with deep local insights and on-the-ground manufacturing and R&D capabilities, we are delivering high-quality, science-backed products that improve everyday health in China."

The new oral health facility will be located in Shanghai's Lingang New Area, a fast-growing industrial hub. By bringing supply capacity for China in-house, Haleon aims to respond more quickly to evolving consumer preferences and accelerate innovation in a rapidly growing category supporting its ambition to reach one billion more consumers by 2030, while generating £800m in gross productivity savings over the next five years through a more agile and efficient supply chain.

In June 2025, Haleon also completed the full acquisition of its TSKF joint venture with an investment of approximately £700 million, taking direct control of its Over-the-Counter business in China. Together, these investments underline Haleon's long-term confidence in the growth of China's consumer healthcare market.

