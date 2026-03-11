Strengthening its presence to accelerate growth and deliver a seamless customer experience

Volcafe, one of the world's leading green coffee merchants, announced an important milestone in advancing its growth strategy by bringing its North American activities under direct Volcafe governance and leadership. With all operations now consolidated under Volcafe North America, the region is fully integrated into Volcafe's global platform giving customers an integrated experience, global expertise, and direct access to the company's extensive origin footprint, research excellence, and robust risk management capabilities.

As customers increasingly focus on traceability and sustainability, it has become essential for Volcafe to maintain complete control of the supply chain from farmer to roaster ensuring transparency and reliability at every step.

This transition follows the conclusion of Volcafe's previous licensing arrangement with Volcafe USA which has now transitioned into Coastal Commodities. Concluding this arrangement marks a natural progression in Volcafe's strategy and allows the company to deliver a more cohesive and consistent high-quality customer experience across the region while strengthening the foundation for future growth.

Volcafe North America is now the sole authorised representative of the Volcafe, Volcafe Specialty, Volcafe Way, Volcafe Verified, and Volcafe Excellence brands in the region. The former licensee now operates independently under the name Coastal Commodities and no longer represents the Volcafe brand or its portfolio.

"Bringing North America under direct Volcafe leadership is an important milestone that reinforces our commitment to this market and positions us for accelerated growth," said Trishul Mandana, Managing Director of Volcafe. "This transition allows us to expand our presence and offer integrated service to our roaster partners backed by the scale of our origin network, our sustainability expertise, our world class supply chain infrastructure, and the strong financial capacity of Hartree Partners. It provides the clarity and alignment needed to drive long-term value for our customers across the U.S. and Canada."

Volcafe North America, led by Regional General Manager Jason Cortellini, continues to support roasters with dedicated regional expertise anchored in Volcafe's global scale and network. Volcafe will further streamline the customer experience, reduce complexity from origin to destination, and respond with greater agility to roasters' needs across the region.

"This structure strengthens collaboration, speeds up decision-making, and enhances efficiency across the value chain supported by strong relationships in major coffee-producing countries," said Jason Cortellini. "With Volcafe's global research capabilities, financial strength, and deep origin expertise, we are positioned to help roasters navigate a volatile market, anticipate emerging trends, and secure the green-coffee solutions they will need in the years ahead truly making coffee business better, together."

