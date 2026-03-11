Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Cryptocurrency trading platform Zoomex has announced the completion of a comprehensive upgrade to the brand visual identity and interaction experience (UI/UX) of its mobile app ecosystem. This iteration represents not only a leap in product aesthetics, but also a deeper digital reflection of Zoomex's core brand values - "Simple · Easy · Fast" and the principles of "Fair · Just · Transparent".

Zoomex Brand & UI Upgrade 2026 - Setting a new standard of transparency

Since its establishment in 2021, Zoomex has accumulated more than 3 million users across 35 countries and regions worldwide and provides over 700 trading pairs. At a critical moment when the crypto market is moving toward greater professionalism and regulatory compliance, Zoomex has chosen to further strengthen its leadership as a globally trusted trading gateway through the reinvention of its product language.

Reconstructing Visual DNA: The Symbiosis of Professionalism and Transparency

The core of this upgrade lies in a deep refinement of the brand's visual DNA. The Zoomex team has systematically redesigned the app's overall color scheme, UIKit style, and typography system.

Zoomex UI Upgrade: From simple to smarter, smoother, and more secure

Brighter Brand Colors, Stronger Recognition

The new UI enhances Zoomex's iconic brand colors. While maintaining financial-grade rigor, it introduces greater technological dynamism and the sense of motion associated with the Web3 era. This color scheme provides excellent readability under various lighting conditions, effectively reducing visual fatigue for high-frequency traders.

Card-Based Layout and Visual Breathing Space

The homepage and asset pages now fully adopt a card-based design. This structure not only optimizes the information hierarchy and highlights core financial data, but also increases the interface's "breathing space," leaving flexible room for future customizable modules.

Professional-Grade Icon Redesign

For the homepage and main tab icons, Zoomex adopted a more refined professional design language. Instead of excessive decoration, the design focuses on precision and restraint in line work, establishing a stable and reliable trading experience.

Transparent Transaction Flow: Making Every Asset Visible and Controllable

Trade with clarity - Zoomex delivers visibility in motion and precision in every action

In the Web3 world, transparency is the foundation of trust. Through this upgrade, Zoomex has transformed the abstract principle of "transparent trading" into a highly intuitive user experience.

In the critical first-deposit process, Zoomex has restructured the workflow logic. New users can participate more intuitively in newcomer reward campaigns. More importantly, the deposit pathway now includes multi-dimensional real-time status feedback. Through integration with the high-performance matching engine, users can track the flow of their funds at any time. This "deterministic" interaction design is a direct embodiment of Zoomex's commitment to fairness, justice, and transparency.

Performance Advancement: Trading System Upgrade for Millisecond-Level Control

Following the visual upgrade, Zoomex will launch a major trading page update later this month:

Integrated Interaction

Icons are deeply integrated with the order interface, while positions remain persistently displayed at the bottom of the page, allowing users to view them with a simple swipe and eliminating the need for page switching.

Ultimate PnL Transparency

Position details now include "real-time funding rate breakdowns," allowing users to precisely track the flow of every cost and completely eliminate information asymmetry.

Professional Order Placement

The platform introduces the same "floating quick order" feature available on the web version, helping users execute precise trades in millisecond-level markets.

Brand Cross-Sector Resonance: Racing Spirit and the Gatekeeper Philosophy

As the official partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team, Zoomex aligns its product development with the demanding standards of motorsports - speed, precision, and strict rule execution. The upgrade of the app's color scheme and typography is essentially designed to provide users with decision-making clarity comparable to an F1 dashboard even in extremely volatile markets.

At the same time, Zoomex's exclusive global partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is further reflected in the brand's visual language. Martínez represents stability, discipline, and professionalism - qualities that have been internalized into the product design as a "security foundation." Together with regulatory licenses obtained from multiple jurisdictions such as the U.S. NFA, MSB, Australia's AUSTRAC, and security audits by Hacken, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is robust both technologically and perceptually.

In Simplicity, Witness the Power of Transparency

"We believe the best technology should be invisible, and the best trust should be visible," said Fernando Aranda, the head of Zoomex's brand team.

From the underlying efficiency of the high-performance matching engine to the surface-level interaction defined by "Simple × Easy × Fast," Zoomex remains committed to eliminating information asymmetry and allowing every user to share in the growth opportunities of the global crypto market under a fair and transparent system.

Download the Zoomex App.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

For more info: Website | X | Telegram | Discord

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288116

Source: Pinion Partners