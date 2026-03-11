Avel eCare and Seven Corners Healthcare Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access and Continuity of Care

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Avel eCare, the nation's leading Virtual Health System, today announced a new partnership with Seven Corners Healthcare to expand access to care, strengthen continuity of care, and drive strategic growth through innovative healthcare collaboration.

Seven Corners Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare management and support services, specializing in care coordination, case management, and global healthcare solutions. Their focus on delivering high quality, patient centered services aligns closely with Avel eCare's mission to ensure patients receive expert care wherever they live, work, or travel.

Through this partnership, Avel will extend its Virtual Health System model to support Seven Corners Healthcare's clinical initiatives, helping ensure patients experience seamless transitions across the care continuum. Together, the organizations will focus on three primary pillars:

Access to Care

Patients often face barriers to timely care due to geography, staffing shortages, or limited specialist availability. Avel's team of board-certified physicians, nurses, and behavioral health specialists will provide immediate virtual access to clinical expertise, reducing delays and improving outcomes.

Continuity of Care

Healthcare does not begin and end in a single setting. Avel's integrated approach connects emergency, inpatient, post-acute, and specialty services into one coordinated system. By partnering with Seven Corners Healthcare, patients will benefit from smoother handoffs, enhanced communication between care teams, and improved follow through across every stage of treatment.

Growth in Strategic Partnerships

Both organizations are committed to building scalable, sustainable healthcare models. By combining Seven Corners Healthcare's expertise in healthcare management with Avel's 30 plus years of telemedicine leadership, the partnership creates new opportunities to expand services, strengthen provider networks, and support communities with reliable, high quality care solutions.

"Avel eCare was built to transform how healthcare is delivered," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "By partnering with Seven Corners Healthcare, we are expanding our ability to meet patients where they are while supporting healthcare professionals with the expertise and stability they need."

"Seven Corners Healthcare is focused on delivering coordinated, patient-centered care," said Melisa Franklin, VP of Healthcare at Seven Corners, Inc. "Partnering with Avel allows us to enhance access to specialists, strengthen continuity, and bring innovative virtual solutions to the populations we serve."

As a Joint Commission accredited organization with services spanning emergency medicine, ICU, behavioral health, hospitalist care, senior care, school health, EMS, and more, Avel eCare continues to pioneer virtual healthcare delivery across the United States.

Together, Avel eCare and Seven Corners Healthcare are advancing a shared vision: healthcare that is accessible, connected, and built to support patients and providers alike.

For more information about Avel eCare, visit https://www.avelecare.com/ . For more information about Seven Corners Healthcare, visit https://www.sevencornershealthcare.com/ .

About Avel eCare

Founded in 1993 as the nation's first virtual hospital, Avel eCare provides virtual emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, clinic, senior care, and behavioral health services to healthcare partners across the U.S. The organization specializes in expanding access, improving outcomes, and supporting care delivery in rural and underserved communities.

About Seven Corners Healthcare

Seven Corners Healthcare is a trusted healthcare services organization dedicated to expanding access to quality care for underserved populations nationwide. Through strategic partnerships with leading medical providers and vendors, we streamline operations, reduce costs, and remove barriers to care. As a service-driven care delivery partner and benefits administrator, we deliver solutions that improve outcomes and strengthen communities.

