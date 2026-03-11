Post Oak Group Expands Its Capital Markets Practice Into European Markets

Post Oak Group, a fast-expanding middle-market investment bank, has announced the growth of its capital markets division into European markets, broadening its capacity to link U.S. middle-market companies with institutional investors throughout the continent.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Post Oak Group, a rapidly growing middle-market investment bank, announced the expansion of its capital markets practice into European markets, strengthening its ability to connect U.S. middle-market companies with institutional investors across the continent.

The expansion comes as European institutional capital increasingly seeks exposure to high-growth U.S. middle-market companies, particularly in sectors including technology, healthcare, business services, and industrials. Post Oak Group's enhanced European capabilities will allow the firm to facilitate cross-border capital raises and create competitive dynamics among a broader investor base for its clients.

"The expansion of digital communications and global transportation has fundamentally altered how capital moves," said Alex Treistman, Managing Partner of the Capital Markets practice at Post Oak Group. "Investor universes are no longer constrained by geography, and advisory firms no longer need to be concentrated in a single financial district to compete at the highest level."

With operations now spanning 12 countries and over $82 billion in total transactions, Post Oak Group has positioned itself as a leader in cross-border middle-market advisory. The firm's integrated platform combines capital markets and M&A services, allowing clients to work with a single advisor throughout their entire growth trajectory-from early-stage capital raises through eventual exits.

The European expansion will focus on connecting U.S. companies with family offices, venture capital firms, private equity investors, and strategic capital sources across key financial centers including London, Frankfurt, Paris, and Zurich. Post Oak Group's team of approximately 300 professionals brings more than 250 years of combined experience across capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and industry specializations.

"European investors are increasingly sophisticated in their approach to U.S. middle-market opportunities," Treistman added. "They're looking for quality deal flow, institutional-grade diligence, and advisors who understand both sides of the transaction. Our platform is built to deliver exactly that."

The expansion reinforces Post Oak Group's position as a Houston-based investment bank competing at a global scale. The firm's partner-led execution model combines experienced leadership with sector-focused teams, allowing it to compete for mandates historically dominated by larger, more established institutions.

For middle-market companies seeking growth capital, the expanded European investor network provides increased optionality, competitive tension, and access to patient capital sources with longer investment horizons. Post Oak Group's capital markets practice structures growth financing, recapitalizations, and equity placements tailored to each client's strategic needs.

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group is a Houston-based investment bank serving the middle market with a comprehensive suite of capital markets and M&A advisory services. The firm provides founders, shareholders, and investors with institutional-grade guidance at every stage of company growth. For more information, visit postoakgroup.co.

