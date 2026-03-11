Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
NASDAQ
11.03.26 | 20:59
1,410 US-Dollar
-7,24 % -0,110
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 21:14 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday, March 16, 2026, after the market close, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: Monday, March 16, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-877-545-0523
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0016
Passcode: 703174
Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through March 23, 2026, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 53686. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett L. Perry
P: 214-272-0070
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-re-1146317

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.