Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO Group") (NYSE: GEO) may have breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders.

Additional information available at https://kehoelawfirm.com/geo-group-stock/

ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288146

Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.