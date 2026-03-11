Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Lightwave Logic and Tower Semiconductor Announce Development Agreement to Enable High-Speed, Low-Power Modulators on Tower's PH18 Silicon Photonics Platform

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) ("The Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced the signing of a development agreement with Tower Semiconductor ("Tower") to enable leading high-speed optical modulators on Tower's PH18 silicon photonics platform based on Lightwave Logic's EO polymer modulator technology.

Under the agreement, Tower and Lightwave Logic will collaborate to integrate Lightwave Logic compact and power efficient modulator reference designs targeting bandwidths of 110GHz and beyond into Tower's PH18 silicon photonics process design kit (PDK). This integration is intended to enable Tower customers to more efficiently design and implement compact, high-performance optical modulators for 400G per lane applications within their photonic integrated circuits.

The development program will include multiple engineering tapeouts during 2026 to validate performance targets for low-power 200G and 400G modulator architectures. These capabilities are designed to support the growing requirements of AI scale-up and scale-out architectures, as well as other high-performance computing, networking, and advanced photonic applications where bandwidth density and energy efficiency are critical.

"This development agreement strengthens the PH18 silicon photonics platform by expanding the modulator options available to our customers," said Dr. Ed Priesler, Vice President and General Manager of RF Business Unit, Tower Semiconductor. "By incorporating Lightwave Logic's modulator technology into our PDK, we enable customers to implement compact, high-speed modulators on a scalable foundry platform. We are excited to collaborate with a leading materials innovator to help our customers accelerate the development of next-generation photonic designs."

"Tower has built a strong silicon photonics platform with broad market adoption and a diverse customer base," said Yves LeMaitre, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lightwave Logic. "This collaboration allows us to bring the performance advantages of our electro-optic polymer modulators into a widely accessible foundry PDK, lowering the barrier for customers to create differentiated photonic solutions and accelerate innovation."

As part of the collaboration, Tower and Lightwave Logic plan to offer customers the opportunity to participate in upcoming engineering tapeouts during 2026, enabling early validation of modulator-based designs on the PH18 platform. Interested customers may contact either Tower or Lightwave Logic to explore inclusion of their designs in these development runs.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding development activities, anticipated performance targets, customer participation, and potential applications. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including technical challenges, manufacturing considerations, market adoption, and customer demand.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves
Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic
lwlg@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-and-tower-semiconductor-announce-development-agreement-1146320

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
