The Viking Eldir Joins Award-Winning Fleet of Viking Longships

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has taken delivery of the Viking Eldir, the company's newest Viking Longship. The Viking Eldir was built at Meyer's Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany. The 190-guest Viking Eldir joins the company's growing fleet of state-of-the-art sister ships and will sail Viking's popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.

"We are pleased to welcome the Viking Eldir to our growing river fleet," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "With our exclusive docking locations, we proudly bring our guests closer to destinations along the great rivers of the world. Now, with the addition of our newest Viking Longship, we look forward to inviting even more curious travelers to explore Europe in Viking comfort."

The Viking Eldir

Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, the Viking Eldir is the company's newest Viking Longship. Built specifically to navigate the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, the Viking Eldir features Viking's elegant Scandinavian design and industry-leading innovations for which Viking is known, including a space-saving square bow, three full decks, indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, asymmetric corridor and true two-room suites. The Viking Eldir will sail popular itineraries that include Rhine GetawayGrand European TourPassage to Eastern EuropeEuropean SojournandChristmas on the Rhine

Viking's Growing Fleet

Viking remains focused on well-defined, long-term growth plans as part of a strategy toward maintaining a leadership position in experiential travel. Based on Viking's committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 22 additional river ships by 2028, 10 additional ocean ships by 2031 and two additional expedition ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 25 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans five years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

