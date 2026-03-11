Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 on each common share outstanding. This dividend is payable on April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2026.

DCM hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For DCM's recent earnings releases, investor presentation and quarterly filings, please see the Investor Relations page at ir.datacm.com.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

