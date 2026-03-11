DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The minimally invasive surgical devices market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising preference for procedures that reduce hospital stays, minimize surgical trauma, and enable faster patient recovery. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population are also fueling the demand for advanced surgical technologies. Continuous innovations in robotics, imaging, and precision instruments are further expanding the scope of minimally invasive procedures across multiple specialties.

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading minimally invasive surgical devices companies' market shares, challenges, minimally invasive surgical devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key minimally invasive surgical devices companies in the market.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Summary

2025 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Size: ~ USD 31 Billion

USD 31 Billion 2034 Projected Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Size: ~USD 53 Billion

~USD 53 Billion Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 7%

7% Largest Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Device Type Segment: Surgical Robotic System Category

Surgical Robotic System Category Key Companies in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market: Abbott, Olympus, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cook, AngioDynamics, FUJIFILM Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, Microport Scientific Corporation, and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders has significantly increased the need for surgical interventions.

Growing Geriatric Population: The global aging population is more susceptible to diseases requiring surgical procedures. As the number of elderly patients increases, the demand for safer surgical approaches with fewer complications, such as minimally invasive procedures, continues to grow.

Technological Advancements in Surgical Devices: Continuous innovation in surgical technologies, such as robotic-assisted systems, high-definition imaging, 3D visualization, and advanced endoscopic tools, has improved surgical precision and safety.

Preference for Faster Recovery and Reduced Hospital Stay: Minimally invasive surgeries require smaller incisions, leading to reduced blood loss, minimal scarring, and shorter recovery periods.

Increasing Patient Awareness and Demand for Advanced Procedures: Growing awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive procedures, including less pain, lower complication rates, and improved cosmetic outcomes, has led to increased patient preference for MIS over traditional open surgery.

Expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): The rapid growth of outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers has supported the adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Development: Increasing healthcare investments and modernization of hospital infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, are enabling hospitals to adopt advanced surgical technologies, further driving the demand for MIS devices.

Regional Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Insights

North America

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global minimally invasive surgical devices market in 2025, driven by several structural and strategic factors.

The market's expansion in the region is largely attributed to the rising incidence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, and oncological disorders, among others, coupled with ongoing technological advancements.

Additionally, the growing volume of surgical procedures, along with sustained innovation and strong research and development efforts by leading industry participants, is further supporting the significant growth of the minimally invasive surgical devices market across North America.

Europe

Europe is emerging as a key driver of growth in the minimally invasive surgical (MIS) devices market, supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, swift uptake of robotic-assisted and laparoscopic technologies, and favorable government initiatives.

The rising burden of chronic diseases, a rapidly aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are boosting demand for MIS procedures that offer shorter recovery periods and lower treatment costs.

Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks strengthen both patient confidence and physician adoption, reinforcing Europe's role in global MIS market expansion.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a major growth center for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) devices, driven by rapid healthcare infrastructure upgrades, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and a growing number of surgical procedures among large and aging populations in China, Japan, and India.

Rising medical tourism, supportive government efforts to expand healthcare access, greater patient awareness of the advantages of MIS procedures, and the availability of more affordable devices are accelerating market uptake.

In addition, partnerships between international and regional companies are reinforcing market development, positioning the Asia-Pacific as one of the fastest-expanding markets for MIS technologies.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market

In March 2026, Monteris Medical announced that a newly published randomized prospective study in Nature Communications had suggested that laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) using NeuroBlate could enhance the effectiveness of the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in patients with recurrent high-grade astrocytoma, including glioblastoma (GBM).

announced that a newly published randomized prospective study in Nature Communications had suggested that laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) using NeuroBlate could enhance the effectiveness of the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in patients with recurrent high-grade astrocytoma, including glioblastoma (GBM). In January 2026, Butterfly Medical , a developer of a proprietary non-surgical solution for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), announced the successful completion of the final 12-month follow-up for all patients enrolled in its international pivotal clinical study.

, a developer of a proprietary non-surgical solution for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), announced the successful completion of the final 12-month follow-up for all patients enrolled in its international pivotal clinical study. In January 2026, MellingMedical announced a strategic partnership with Applied Medical, a next-generation medical device firm recognized for its innovative minimally invasive surgical technologies. Through this collaboration, the Alexandria-based company will utilize its designation as a Small Business Administration (SBA)-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to help deliver Applied Medical's advanced solutions to federal healthcare providers supporting U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.

announced a strategic partnership with Applied Medical, a next-generation medical device firm recognized for its innovative minimally invasive surgical technologies. Through this collaboration, the Alexandria-based company will utilize its designation as a Small Business Administration (SBA)-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to help deliver Applied Medical's advanced solutions to federal healthcare providers supporting U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. In September 2025, Brainlab received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and launched its Spine Mixed Reality Navigation system. This advanced tool combines mixed reality with optical navigation, giving surgeons real-time, in-field visuals to aid accurate pedicle screw placement, even in complex or minimally invasive procedures.

received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and launched its Spine Mixed Reality Navigation system. This advanced tool combines mixed reality with optical navigation, giving surgeons real-time, in-field visuals to aid accurate pedicle screw placement, even in complex or minimally invasive procedures. In August 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi became the first in the MENA region to use the Artisse Intrasaccular Flow Modulator, a minimally invasive device for treating wide-necked brain aneurysms.

became the first in the MENA region to use the Artisse Intrasaccular Flow Modulator, a minimally invasive device for treating wide-necked brain aneurysms. In May 2025, the EnVisio X1 In-Body Spatial Intelligence System from Elucent Medical received the FDA's Breakthrough Device designation, aiming to improve localization and navigation in minimally invasive soft-tissue cancer surgery.

What are Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices?

Minimally invasive surgical devices are specialized medical instruments designed to perform surgical procedures through very small incisions or natural body openings rather than large cuts used in traditional open surgery. These devices typically include laparoscopes or endoscopes equipped with miniature cameras, advanced imaging systems, robotic-assisted tools, micro-surgical instruments, energy-based devices, and catheter-based technologies. They allow surgeons to visualize internal organs in real time and perform precise interventions with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues. As a result, minimally invasive procedures often lead to reduced pain, lower risk of infection, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and improved cosmetic outcomes compared to conventional surgery. Such devices are widely used across multiple specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, urology, and gastrointestinal surgery, and continue to evolve with advancements in robotics, imaging, and digital navigation technologies.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023-2034 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market CAGR ~7% Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Size by 2034 ~USD 53 Billion Key Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Companies Abbott, Olympus, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cook, AngioDynamics, FUJIFILM Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, Microport Scientific Corporation, and others

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Assessment

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By Device Type: Electrosurgical Devices, Endoscopes [Laparoscopes, Neuroendoscopy Systems, and Others], Inflation Devices, Handheld Instruments, Surgical Robotic Systems, and Others Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Cosmetic, Orthopedic, Neurological, Gynecological, Cardiovascular, and Others Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

