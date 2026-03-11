Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Ventures Announces Closing of Parksville Refinancing and Extension of Private Placement

Not for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") (TSXV:RV) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the previously announced refinancing of its Parksville RV Resort property located at 380 Martindale Road, Parksville, British Columbia.

As previously disclosed, the refinancing replaces the Company's prior mortgage which contained restrictive covenants, including lender approval rights over certain corporate indebtedness and rights of first refusal over Company assets. With the closing of the new facility, these restrictions have been removed, providing Pathfinder with greater strategic flexibility to pursue acquisitions, development opportunities, and financing initiatives.

The Company believes the refinancing strengthens its financial position and supports its ongoing initiatives in RV resort development and modular housing communities.

Extension of Private Placement

Further to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2026, Pathfinder also announces that it is extending the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000.

The Company is extending the offering for an additional 30 days to April 9, 2026, and anticipates completing an initial tranche closing within approximately 10 business days, subject to receipt of subscriptions and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Private Placement consists of up to 40,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each share will be issued with one-half (1/2) of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes, continued development of its RV resort portfolio, and advancement of acquisition opportunities including modular housing communities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact:

Joe Bleackley

CEO & Director

Phone: (604) 914-2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Web: PathfinderVentures.ca | PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements and estimates that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "believes" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that such statements will ultimately prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including funding and refinancing. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its development strategy and whether this will yield the expected benefits; competitive factors in RV's industry sector; the success or failure of product development programs; currently existing applicable laws and regulations or future applicable laws and regulations that may affect the Company's business; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; Covid-19 related risks, availability of properties for acquisition and/or development; the economic circumstances surrounding the Company's business, including general economic conditions in Canada, the US and worldwide; changes in exchange rates; changes in the equity market; inflation; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; and those other risks disclosed in the filing statement and other disclosure document prepared and supplied on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Any forward-looking statement is made as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that any such conditions or events will occur in the indicated time frames, as expected or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/pathfinder-ventures-announces-closing-of-parksville-refinancing-and-extension-of-privat-1146580