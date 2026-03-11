Longwood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Hillbilly Auto Supply LLC has announced the launch of Hillbilly Parts Helper, a new artificial intelligence agent developed to assist Ford truck owners with identifying and decoding parts. The system functions as a Ford part number decoder and compatibility assistant, designed to simplify locating and verifying replacement parts for Ford heavy-duty trucks.

Hillbilly Parts Helper introduces a bidirectional search capability that allows users to identify a part number using a part name or determine the name of a component using an existing part number. In addition to basic identification, the system can interpret Ford part numbers and explain the meaning behind the characters and codes that indicate a part's specifications and intended application.

The AI agent was developed to address challenges commonly faced when sourcing replacement components for Ford trucks. Incorrect part identification has been a frequent issue for vehicle owners purchasing replacement parts, particularly when dealing with used components. Errors can result in delays, incorrect purchases, and additional costs associated with returning or replacing incompatible parts. By providing detailed decoding and compatibility information, Hillbilly Parts Helper is intended to help reduce uncertainty when identifying the correct parts.

The system also includes a compatibility analysis feature to help users determine which components are related to or compatible with a given part number or name. This capability is intended to help truck owners confirm that the parts they are searching for meet their vehicles' specifications.

In addition to identification and compatibility information, Hillbilly Parts Helper can display current inventory data from Hillbilly Auto Supply LLC's online parts catalog. Users can check stock availability for specific components while researching part numbers and compatibility information. This integration enables the system to link part identification to real-time inventory data.

The launch of Hillbilly Parts Helper represents a step in Hillbilly Auto Supply LLC's broader effort to incorporate new technologies into the automotive parts sourcing process while maintaining a local operational focus. The company developed the tool to address the complexity of identifying components for Ford heavy-duty trucks, including models such as the F-250, F-350, and F-450, which often vary by model year and configuration.

Hillbilly Auto Supply LLC notes that the release of Hillbilly Parts Helper reflects the Longwood, FL company's intention to incorporate advanced tools that improve how truck owners locate and verify replacement components. The company plans to continue refining the system as additional data becomes available and as technology evolves within the automotive parts industry.

About Hillbilly Auto Supply LLC:

Hillbilly Auto Supply LLC is a Longwood, Florida-based company that supplies used parts for Ford heavy-duty trucks, including F-250, F-350, and F-450 models. The company focuses on sourcing, inspecting, and preparing used components for resale while maintaining an organized catalog of parts for truck owners seeking replacement components. Hillbilly Auto Supply LLC supports Ford truck owners by providing verified used parts and tools designed to help identify compatible components.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288164

Source: GetFeatured