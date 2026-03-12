Esspúr51 achieved a major milestone at the Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards 2025, winning the prestigious Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 title along with Best Natural Feminine Wash and Best Natural Lingerie Detergent, reflecting strong consumer trust in its natural intimate care solutions.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Esspúr51 has achieved a significant milestone at the Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards 2025, securing three major wins for its dedication to natural and mindfully designed intimate care. The brand was honoured with the prestigious Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 title, while its products further achieved recognition as the Best Natural Feminine Wash and Best Natural Lingerie Detergent.

The Iconic Brand distinction is a rare and highly esteemed recognition, awarded to brands whose enduring influence, trusted reputation, and visionary approach have significantly shaped the health and wellness industry. It celebrates organisations that consistently set high standards, inspire trust among consumers, and demonstrate leadership through innovation and reliability.

This recent accolade celebrates Esspúr51's persistent innovation in intimate care, a commitment further signaled by its core values of purity, freshness, and comfort.

A Choice Made by Consumers

Unlike many industry awards, the Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards are determined entirely by the public. Consumers vote based on personal experience, making this recognition a true reflection of trust and satisfaction. This year, Esspúr51 stood out in two key categories:

Esspúr 51 Feminine Wash: Best Natural Feminine Wash - Recognised for its gentle, effective, and reliable daily care

Esspúr 51 Lingerie Detergent: Best Natural Lingerie Detergent - Honoured for a skin-friendly, fabric-protecting formulation

These achievements reinforce the brand's ability to deliver products that meet and exceed consumer expectations in quality, safety, and performance.

Representing Esspúr51, Director Mr. Siew Wei Jun sharing his speech on the brand winning Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 award.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/288107_b42d288ae4113b15_002full.jpg

Earning Confidence Through Consistency

Esspúr51 has cultivated strong consumer confidence through a steadfast commitment to quality, transparency, and efficacy. Esspúr51's directors Mr. Siew Wei Jun and Mr. Ng Kgin Swa framed the honor as a significant milestone. "Thank you so much to Natural Health for presenting this award to us," they stated. "This award is far more than a trophy; it is an affirmation from our community. It affirms our role to serve as a long-term guardian of women's intimate health."

Over the years, the brand has become a trusted name in intimate wellness, known for creating products that empower individuals to feel comfortable, confident, and cared for in their daily routines.

Celebrating Impactful Wellness

The awards ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur on 29 January 2026, honoured brands that have made a meaningful contribution to personal health and wellbeing. Esspúr51's wins reflect its ongoing mission to combine natural ingredients, science-backed formulation, and consumer trust, providing intimate care solutions that enhance everyday comfort and confidence.

These distinctions not only celebrate the brand's current achievements but also affirm its commitment to continued innovation, ensuring that Esspúr51 remains a trusted and reliable choice for generations to come.

About Esspúr51

With a growing presence in Malaysia, Esspúr51's mission is to channel its personal care momentum to Singapore and Brunei. Being named an Iconic Brand alongside these product wins reflects more than individual success. It represents the trust Esspúr51 has built through consistency, intention, and an resolute focus on intimate wellness. For more information on the products, please visit http://esspur51.com.

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia's leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards 2025, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2025awards/.

