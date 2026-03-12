Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Lithosphere has announced the launch of Lithic, an AI-native smart contract language introduced alongside the LEP100 Standards Suite, a formal framework designed to define how artificial intelligence systems interact with decentralized smart contract infrastructure. The standards establish a structured foundation for integrating AI services within blockchain environments while maintaining verifiability, economic governance, and cryptographic accountability.

Lithic and LEP100 introduce governance standards for verifiable AI smart contracts.

The LEP100 Standards Suite introduces a coordinated set of technical specifications intended to guide the integration of intelligent services within decentralized applications operating on Lithosphere. The framework includes LEP100-1, the Lithic Core Specification, which defines the language structure and execution model for AI-enabled smart contracts. It also includes LEP100-2, the AI Service Provider Standard, which establishes how AI services can be registered, accessed, and utilized within decentralized applications.

Additional standards within the suite address economic governance and execution transparency for AI operations. LEP100-3 introduces a Budget and Cost Accounting Model designed to enforce predictable spending limits for AI computation within smart contracts. LEP100-4 defines a Provenance Receipt Cryptographic Standard that records verifiable receipts for AI-generated outputs, allowing decentralized systems to trace how intelligent responses were produced.

The standards suite also introduces LEP100-5, a framework for optional zero-knowledge verifiable AI execution, allowing developers to require cryptographic proof that AI inference was performed correctly. This capability is intended to strengthen trust in automated decision systems that operate within decentralized applications where verification and transparency are critical.

"We're not simply integrating AI into blockchain environments," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "Lithic and the LEP100 standards establish the structural rules needed for AI to operate within decentralized systems in a transparent and economically governed way."

By introducing the LEP100 standards alongside Lithic, Lithosphere provides developers with a formal framework for building AI-enabled decentralized applications that operate within clearly defined execution, verification, and governance parameters. The standards-based approach is designed to promote interoperability across intelligent blockchain systems while supporting the development of verifiable AI infrastructure.

The launch of Lithic and the LEP100 Standards Suite represents a step toward decentralized systems where intelligent computation can operate within programmable governance structures. As blockchain networks evolve toward more complex and automated environments, formalized standards for AI interaction are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting secure and interoperable infrastructure.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

