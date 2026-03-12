Southey Capital Ltd
THIS OFFER IS SUBJECT TO ENGLISH LAW. THIS OFFER IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
12th March 2026
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INVITATION TO VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF FAIRFIELD SENTRY Ltd SHARES - ISIN VGG3299L1004 + VGG3299V1085
Eligibility:
Group 1: Holders within a Nominee structure that have received previous distributions and/or;
The Offeror retains the right to refuse any holders position at their absolute discretion. Acceptances shall be processed on a first come first serve basis except for Group 3 holders that will be subject to individual negotiation.. No scale back will be made once the Offeror has confirmed acceptance of holders Acceptance form.
Purchase Price
Maximum Acceptance Amount
Offer Date
Rationale for the Offer
Expected Timetable of Events
Acceptance Procedure
Settlement
Reservation of Rights
For Further Information
DISCLAIMER - available here
