Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Holcim expands in Colombia



12.03.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Agreement to acquire building materials and solutions operations in Colombia, with projected 2026 net sales of around USD 360 million

Strategic value-accretive acquisition with run-rate EBITDA synergies of around USD 30 million expected in year three, EPS accretive in year one

Focused investment in attractive Latin American region advancing Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy Holcim has signed an agreement to expand in Latin America by acquiring building materials and solutions operations in Colombia from Cemex that represent projected 2026 net sales of around USD 360 million. The transaction will expand Holcim's operational footprint in the country by adding more than 20 production sites. The production sites include Caracolito cement plant, Santa Rosa grinding station, as well as more than 20 ready-mix concrete, aggregates, mortars and admixtures plants. The acquisition will complement Holcim's existing operations in Colombia, which include one cement plant in Nobsa, eight ready-mix concrete plants, one admixtures plant and one aggregates plant, as well as more than 150 Disensa retail stores. Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: "This acquisition will strengthen Holcim's presence in Colombia and accelerate growth in the attractive region of Latin America in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Expanding our footprint in the country, these assets complement our existing portfolio." The transaction value of USD 485 million represents a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of around 5x after run-rate synergies of around USD 30 million expected to be realized in year three. It is earnings per share (EPS) accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three. The acquisition is in line with Holcim's commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation. It is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approval, and expected to close around the end of the year. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 43 attractive markets - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa - and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to walling and roofing - powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here . Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News