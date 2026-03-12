Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. ("Cosmo") is pleased to announce the convening of its upcoming Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 10 April 2026 in Amsterdam.

The agenda includes, among others, the following discussion and voting items:

Report of the Board of Directors on the business year 2025 and the ESG achievements

Appropriation of the Full-Year 2025 results

Proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors

Proposal to adopt the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to declare a distribution out of the Company's freely distributable reserves (of EUR 2.10 per share)

Proposal to amend the Articles of Association of Cosmo and change its name to Cosmo N.V.

Proposal to adopt the Company's remuneration policy

Proposal to reappoint the members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election for a period of one year

Three proposals to authorise the Board of Directors to issue - and/or grant rights to subscribe for - ordinary shares and preferred shares

The convening notice with the complete AGM agenda items, the explanatory notes and the written proxy are all available on the Company's website via www.cosmohealthconfidence.com/agm. Cosmo's Annual Report 2025 and ESG Report 2025 can be found here: www.cosmohealthconfidence.com/key-financial-reports.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

