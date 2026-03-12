Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts completes divestment Broen in Denmark

Utrecht, 12 March 2026

Aalberts N.V. announces the successful completion of regulatory approvals and closing conditions, finalising the divestment of BROEN A/S (Broen), headquartered in Denmark, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 82 million with 500 employees.

In December 2025, Aalberts announced that an agreement was reached to divest 100% of the shares of Broen. Broen will become part of new strategic ownership, fully active in its core business. We would like to thank all employees of Broen for their loyalty and ongoing efforts during the many years of Aalberts' ownership.

This transaction is part of the divestment programme as per our 'thrive 2030' strategy.

Stéphane Simonetta (CEO) comments: "We will continue to rebalance our portfolio with clear strategic choices and disciplined capital allocation to ensure leadership positions and further alignment with four global tailwinds: urbanisation, technology acceleration, reshoring, and decarbonisation."

The results of Broen will be deconsolidated as of 11 March 2026.

