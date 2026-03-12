Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1F | ISIN: NL0000852564 | Ticker-Symbol: AACA
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 08:08
32,500 Euro
-0,25 % -0,080
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AALBERTS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AALBERTS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,40033,12008:10
32,40033,10008:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 07:34 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts completes divestment Broen in Denmark

Utrecht, 12 March 2026

Aalberts N.V. announces the successful completion of regulatory approvals and closing conditions, finalising the divestment of BROEN A/S (Broen), headquartered in Denmark, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 82 million with 500 employees.

In December 2025, Aalberts announced that an agreement was reached to divest 100% of the shares of Broen. Broen will become part of new strategic ownership, fully active in its core business. We would like to thank all employees of Broen for their loyalty and ongoing efforts during the many years of Aalberts' ownership.

This transaction is part of the divestment programme as per our 'thrive 2030' strategy.

Stéphane Simonetta (CEO) comments: "We will continue to rebalance our portfolio with clear strategic choices and disciplined capital allocation to ensure leadership positions and further alignment with four global tailwinds: urbanisation, technology acceleration, reshoring, and decarbonisation."

The results of Broen will be deconsolidated as of 11 March 2026.

contact
+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CET)
investors@aalberts.com

Attachment

  • press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.