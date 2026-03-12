Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
12.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
International Society of Nephrology Foundation: World Kidney Day 2026 Marks 20 Years of Global Action

BRUSSELS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, World Kidney Day celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of global action to raise awareness about kidney health. In a significant milestone, World Kidney Day was officially recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2025, underscoring its role in addressing kidney disease worldwide.

The 2026 World Kidney Day campaign image features the yearly campaign theme,

On March 12, 2026, the global community will unite under the theme: "Kidney Health For All: Caring for People, Protecting the Planet".

This year's campaign highlights the growing connection between kidney health and planetary health. Environmental threats - including air pollution, heat stress, dehydration, and extreme weather - increase the risk and progression of kidney disease. Meanwhile, resource-intensive treatments such as dialysis consume large amounts of water, energy, and single-use plastics. Healthcare systems must work toward greener, sustainable kidney care. However, prevention and early detection remain the most powerful ways to protect people and the planet.

"As the global burden of kidney disease rises, driven by diabetes, hypertension, and environmental pressures, World Kidney Day 2026 is a powerful call to action," emphasized Dina Abdellatif, Co-Chair of the World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee, on behalf of the IFKF-WKA. "We must empower people, strengthen prevention and early detection, and build equitable, high-quality health systems while safeguarding our planet and future generations."

Frequently called a "silent disease," kidney disease often shows no symptoms until advanced stages, yet it can be prevented through early detection and proper management of risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

"Kidney disease is among the top ten causes of death from noncommunicable diseases, yet it remains underrecognized," added Li-Li Hsiao, Co-Chair of the World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee, on behalf of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN). "Our mission is clear: raise awareness, promote early detection, and prioritize prevention on World Kidney Day and beyond."

Kidney disease risk can be reduced by following the 8 Golden Rules: simple, practical tips that help people protect their kidneys and maintain health.

References:
Li-Li Hsiao, co-chair of the WKD Joint Steering Committee for the ISN, Boston, MA (617-525-7366, lhsiao@bwh.harvard.edu).
Dina Abdellatif, co-chair of the WKD Joint Steering Committee for IFKF-WKA, Cairo, Egypt (dina.abdellatif@gmail.com).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925986/ISN_Photo.jpg

Press contact:
Martina Pirotta
WKD Campaign Manager
International Society of Nephrology, Brussels, Belgium
+32 2 808 04 20
martina@worldkidneyday.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-kidney-day-2026-marks-20-years-of-global-action-302707648.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
