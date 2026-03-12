Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
12.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026 UNVEILS THIS YEAR'S EXTENDED 51-100 LIST

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, has announced this year's 51-100 list ahead of its live awards ceremony in Hong Kong. The extended list is voted for by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a panel of 350-plus influential industry leaders including restaurateurs, chefs, culinary professionals, food writers and critics from across the region.

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, has unveiled the extended 51-100 list for 2026

Notable insights from this year's 51-100 list:

  • This year's 51-100 list spans 27 cities - four more than last year - with 10 new cities represented in 2026. Of these, four are appearing on the list for the first time ever: Busan, Chengdu, Kanazawa and Nishikawa
  • 12 restaurants make their debut on the 51-100 list, reflecting the continued evolution and depth of Asia's dining scene
  • Seoul leads all cities with seven restaurants, including new entry San (No.54), while Busan makes its debut in the ranking with Fiotto (No.99)
  • Five restaurants in Bangkok appear on the list, while Singapore and Hong Kong each claim four, with all three destinations welcoming a re-entry
  • Tokyo records three restaurants on the extended list, including new entry Sushi Shunji (No.63), while Kanazawa welcomes two new entries - Kataori (No.82) and Respiración (No.92)
  • Nishikawa also celebrates the debut of Dewaya (No.93), underscoring the diversity of culinary excellence across multiple Japanese cities
  • Chef 1996 in Beijing is the highest-ranked new entry at No.52, while Chengdu joins the extended list for the first time with Co- (No.69)
  • Kuala Lumpur's Dewakan (No.62) achieves the highest rise on the 51-100 list, climbing 22 places from its previous ranking

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

A spokesperson for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants says: "We are delighted to unveil this year's 51-100 list, welcoming more outstanding establishments into this year's extended ranking. The 51-100 list once again highlights the incredibly diverse and thriving culinary scene of the region, this year including restaurants from 27 cities, with 12 restaurants represented on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for the first time."

The 2026 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed at the awards ceremony held on 25 March 2026 in Hong Kong, in collaboration with host destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board. The ceremony will be streamed live on the 50 Best YouTube channel, beginning at 20:00 Hong Kong time.

Media centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929022/50_Best_Asia.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922156/Asia_50_Best_Restaurants_2026_Logo.jpg

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asias-50-best-restaurants-2026-unveils-this-years-extended-51-100-list-302708423.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
