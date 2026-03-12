4basebio Plc - Appointment of COO

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

4basebio strengthens operations, appointing Scott Lorimer as Chief Operating Officer

Mr Scott Lorimer will support 4basebio's accelerated growth strategy, bringing advanced therapy leadership experience and a track record of bringing products to market

Mr Lorimer brings approximately 30 years of experience and a deep understanding of commercial scale-up in biomanufacturing

CAMBRIDGE, UK, 12 March 2026 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing and nucleic acids for next-generation therapeutics, today announces the appointment of Scott Lorimer as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Scott has more than 30 years' experience in bioprocess development and commercial manufacturing of biologics and cell and gene therapies for oncology, rare diseases and immune disorders. Scott led bioprocess development and good manufacturing practice (GMP) operations in small biotech start-up companies, large biopharmaceutical innovators and global contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs). Mr Lorimer designed, built, validated and gained regulatory approval for GMP manufacturing operations in the USA, UK, EU and APAC.

Scott will work closely with Dr Amy Walker, 4basebio's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, and the wider leadership team in an accelerated growth strategy, transitioning the business from an R&D-driven organisation to a rapidly growing commercial one. Scott will be responsible for scaling the Company's innovative synthetic DNA platform to serve its client base in the dynamic cell and gene therapy, mRNA, and vaccine markets, overseeing manufacturing operations, quality and regulatory compliance, process development, and supply chain and facility management.

Dr Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer of 4basebio, said : "Scott brings exactly the operational leadership 4basebio needs as we expand our synthetic DNA manufacturing capacity and focus on accelerated commercial growth. His deep understanding of biotech operations and commitment to quality, scalable manufacturing will help us meet the increasing demand from customers advancing synthetic biology applications worldwide, and he will play a crucial role in supporting me and the wider team as we advance our commercial strategy."

Scott Lorimer, Chief Operations Officer of 4basebio, added: " I have spent my career developing technical and manufacturing capabilities for advanced therapies and 4basebio offers the perfect opportunity to join a dynamic, fast-growing and commercially-focused company leading the revolution in synthetic DNA. The Company is at a tipping point with an expansion of facilities well underway, scaling operations to meet increasing customer demand for its synthetic DNA products, and I'm looking forward to joining Amy and the team in transitioning the business for a period of increased commercial growth."

Most recently, Scott was Senior Consultant Technical Operations at SL BioPharma Consultants, where he was responsible for advising clients on technical operations for GMP manufacturing of cell and gene therapies, antibody drug conjugates, biologics and sterile blood products. Earlier in his career, Scott led operations and manufacturing teams at Instil Bio, Catalent, Sanofi Genzyme and Patheon. He also led the foundation of the Sanofi-Lonza BioAtrium joint venture.

Scott joins a leadership team focused on biomanufacturing scale-up and commercial acceleration. In February 2026, 4basebio appointed Amy Walker as Chief Executive Officer. Amy is driving an accelerated commercial growth strategy focusing on deepening penetration of the synthetic DNA market as customers increasingly seek alternatives to plasmid DNA and building on the Company's recent GMP milestone to support clinical programmes in cell and gene therapy and vaccine development .

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .

