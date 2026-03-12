Stack BTC Plc - Bitcoin Purchase
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
Stack BTC Plc (STAK)
Bitcoin Purchase
Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that it has purchased 5 Bitcoin as part of the Company's treasury strategy.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
- Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 5 BTC
- Purchase Price: £52,758 per Bitcoin (Approx. US$70,790 per Bitcoin)
- Total Number of Bitcoin Held: 31 BTC
Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/.
