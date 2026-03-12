Taiga Motors: Taiga Launches Next-Generation Electric Snowmobiles, Signaling Mass Market Electrification Beyond the Road

Three new models built on a software-defined platform: Nomad Pro, Nomad Performance, and Nomad Scout.

Onboard power turns the Nomad into a mobile energy source: power a remote cabin through a winter storm, supply a backcountry rescue operation, support Arctic communities, run an ice fishing setup, no generator, no fuel, no fumes.

Combined Charging System (CCS) fast charging to 80% in 20 minutes, the same standard used across the EV industry.

120kW peak output on Performance and Scout, a 33% increase over the previous generation

Full performance down to -30C with minimal range loss with improved battery thermal management.

Industry-first geofencing, remote speed limiting, digital keys, and app-based fleet control built into every machine.





MONTREAL, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiga, a Canadian leader in high-performance electric powersports, is today announcing the launch of its Model Year 2027 (MY27) snowmobile lineup, expanding the Nomad platform with three purpose-built models: Nomad Pro, Nomad Performance, and Nomad Scout.

The inflection point for electrification beyond the road built on over 10 trillion data points.



EV cars have reached 50% market share for the first time in 2025 in the EU. Yet in the off-road segment, where conserving access to pristine wilderness matters most, the gap between gas and electric has remained stubbornly wide.

The MY27 Nomad represents a turning point for electric snowmobiles. Built for higher output, longer operational life, and a total cost of ownership that beats gas in under three years. Software connected to the cloud, manageable from an app, and unlocking capabilities that have never existed in the category: onboard power, live fleet management, and geofenced operation from anywhere.

The MY27 platform is built on real-world data from 1,000 vehicles operating across North America and Europe, accumulating more than one million kilometers and trillions of data points over three years of continuous development in some of the most extreme cold-weather environments on earth, including arctic research stations at both poles. With Nomads already running in over 150 commercial operations, the MY27 lineup is built to accelerate electric snowmobile adoption at scale, delivering safer rides, lower operating costs, and better winters without compromising the wilderness that makes winter worth riding.

"We've spent a decade working to make this possible. We're now at the tipping point where the value proposition of electric is simply better than gas, and that's ultimately what every rider is looking for."

- Samuel Bruneau, Founder & CEO, Taiga Motors

Onboard Power: Your Snowmobile Just Replaced Your Generator

The MY27 Nomad features Taiga's Onboard Power system delivering up to 3kW at 120V and 220V. Onboard Power is enough to run a remote cabin through a winter storm, supply a backcountry rescue operation, or power a mountain work site.

Electric vehicles have already proven to the world that onboard power changes everything, stories of vehicles keeping homes and medical facilities running through major storms made headlines because they showed what a machine becomes when it carries the grid with it. Taiga is bringing that capability to places where road vehicles cannot go. Unlike vehicle-to-grid systems that require special home installation and additional hardware, Onboard Power works the moment you arrive.

The Environmental Case is Not Subtle

On average, a gas snowmobile emits hydrocarbons at roughly 200 times the annual rate of a modern passenger car, and carbon monoxide at about 40 times the rate. These emissions are concentrated into a four-month operating window in alpine environments where air quality is crucial. Replacing 50 gas snowmobiles in a single resort fleet delivers the air quality equivalent of removing 2,000 cars from circulation in the area for a season. With sustainability initiatives becoming a growing priority for ski resorts, electrification offers operators a way to meaningfully reduce air pollution while improving the guest experience.

A Safer Industry, Powered by Software

Connected fleet management is one of the fastest-growing technology segments in transportation. Operators across every industry now expect to monitor, control, and manage their vehicles remotely. Until today, snowmobile fleet operators had none of those tools. They managed fleets with radios, paper logs, and physical presence. The MY27 Nomad changes that completely.

Across all three models, Taiga introduces the industry's first built-in geofencing, allowing fleet managers to define exactly where each machine can operate. Remote speed limiting and power controls can be set for individual sleds from the app. Digital keys make it possible to grant or restrict rider access instantly. Brake-activated throttle limitation addresses one of the most common causes of snowmobile incidents at the hardware level. A new 1kW 12V auxiliary system enables plug-and-play customization with lights, winches, and hydraulics across the fleet.

For ski resort operators and tour operations the Nomad Pro delivers the control layer the industry has needed for years. Geofencing and connected fleet management are now the baseline expectations in every other vehicle category. The snowmobile industry just caught up.

"After almost two seasons of operating our fleet of Taiga Nomads, I can confidently say that they live up to all of the promises of going electric: we've done next to no service or maintenance on them, our gas costs are way down, our staff are happy with the ease of use, and, best of all, we've unlocked new customer segments seeking the same thrilling activity without the noise and smell of traditional snowmobiles."

- Patrice Bonnefond, Owner, Les Volatiles, Tour operation in Les Saisies, France

Three Models. Built for Every Terrain.

The MY27 lineup is built on an architecture that has already proven itself in the field, across ski resorts, on and off trail, and commercial fleets worldwide. Increased capability, refined performance, and three distinct configurations designed for the full range of how people work and ride in winter terrain.

Nomad Pro is the commercial workhorse of the lineup: 67kW, purpose-built for mountain operations, fleet operators, tour companies, and utility applications, refined from real-world usage across over 100 ski resorts and tour operators. Higher regenerative braking reduces mechanical brake wear in mountain operations - a direct reduction in long-term fleet maintenance costs. With geofencing, speed limiting, and remote fleet control built in, the Nomad Pro gives operators the management tools that risk managers and insurers are increasingly requiring as a condition of operation.

Nomad Performance is the highest-performance utility snowmobile ever built: A next generation 120kW drive unit, equally capable of hauling 1,000 pounds or beating any gas snowmobile in a drag race. The jump from 90kW in the previous generation represents a 33% increase in output, the largest single performance leap in Taiga's history. The model incorporates optional performance suspension for riders who demand both.

Nomad Scout is built for those who want to go beyond the trail: 120kW at any altitude, a new 2-inch deeper lug track for all terrain performance, an updated rear suspension and narrower stance for improved riding in deeper snow with optional Elka Stage 3 shocks, and an optional ski and snowboard mounting system. The lightest and most capable Nomad ever made.

Pre-Orders Open Now

The MY27 Nomad lineup is available for pre-order as of March 12, 2026.

Nomad Pro: $19,499 USD

Nomad Performance: $21,999 USD

Nomad Scout: $22,249 USD

About Taiga Motors

Taiga Motors is a Canadian electric powersports manufacturer building high-performance electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft. With products operating commercially across more than 50 ski resorts in Europe and North America, including fleet deployments across France, Italy, Sweden, and Norway, Taiga is defining what electric performance means in the world's most demanding outdoor environments.

