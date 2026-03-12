Researchers from Australian National University and Longi used photoluminescence imaging to analyze dopant distributions in RCz-grown silicon wafers doped with antimony, phosphorus, and gallium, finding highly uniform radial concentration profiles suitable for high-efficiency solar cells. The study also found that antimony-doped wafers provide more stable axial doping along the ingot, highlighting their potential for next-generation photovoltaic manufacturing.A research team from the Australian National University and Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has utilized high-resolution steady-state ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...