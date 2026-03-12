Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 08:36 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OpenWay Group: OpenWay and UnionPay International Expand Global Cooperation to Deliver Full UPI Product Support on Way4

ALMATY, Kazakhstan and MONT-SAINT-GUILBERT, Belgium, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay, a global leader in digital payment software, and UnionPay International (UPI), one of the world's largest payment networks, have expanded their partnership to deliver complete support for Union Pay International products on the Way4 platform.

OpenWay and UnionPay International Expand Global Cooperation to Deliver Full UPI Product Support on Way4

Way4 is OpenWay's digital payment software platform used by banks, processors, and fintechs to run card issuing, acquiring, switching, and digital wallet services in real time. With this expansion, OpenWay clients worldwide can now issue, acquire, and tokenize UnionPay cards on Way4, enabling a faster and more consistent rollout of Union Pay-powered payment services across markets.

First Big Pay for UnionPay Cards launched on Way4, more to follow soon

In a major industry first, OpenWay has enabled the initial launch of Big Pay functionality for UnionPay cards on the Way4 platform with six major banks in Central Asia. This marks the first time globally that a UnionPay card has been integrated with a Big Pay, reflecting OpenWay's commitment to innovation in digital payments.

Additional Big Pay integrations are planned and expected to go live in the near future, expanding the range of mobile and digital wallet options available to UnionPay cardholders on Way4.

Pioneering IPS innovation from Central Asia to the world

OpenWay has consistently pioneered innovation in the global payments industry, especially in the implementation of international payment scheme (IPS) solutions. In 2004, OpenWay powered the first-ever issuance of a UnionPay card in Kazakhstan was on Way4 platform.

Since then, OpenWay has played a central role in transforming Central Asia into a fintech innovation hub. The close cooperation between OpenWay and UnionPay International has supported numerous firsts, including the rollout of UnionPay chip cards and acquiring infrastructure across Central Asia.

Today, the Way4 platform is recognized globally for its excellence in cross-border card scheme integration, wallet-based innovation, real-time payments, and AI-based payment solutions. It exemplifies OpenWay's ability to align global standards with local financial infrastructure-bringing future-ready capabilities to every market it enters.

Global innovations begin with local partnerships

"This partnership demonstrates the power of glocal innovation," said Rustem Nurmambetov, Operational Director, OpenWay in Central Asia. "Global breakthroughs often begin with local vision. Together with UnionPay International and our local banking partners, we are setting a global precedent for modern, inclusive, and interoperable payments."

OpenWay Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931486/OpenWay_and_UnionPay_UPI.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742624/5858493/OpenWay_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openway-and-unionpay-international-expand-global-cooperation-to-deliver-full-upi-product-support-on-way4-302711414.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.