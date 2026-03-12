Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 09:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LiberNovo: From Spring Cleaning to Physical Renewal

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / As the annual ritual of spring cleaning approaches, a new movement in functional design is shifting the focus from tidying desks to restoring the bodies that sit at them. LiberNovo, a pioneer in health-first design, has announced its spring initiative: a fundamental reimagining of the smart workspace that prioritizes physical fluidity over static organization.

New Season, New Standards

For decades, office chair ergonomics centered on the "90-degree rule"-a rigid posture that modern research suggests is counterproductive. The true culprit of office fatigue isn't just sitting; it is the lack of movement. Prolonged static positions compress the spine and reduce circulation. LiberNovo's philosophy asserts that a "Spring Reset" is incomplete if it only addresses surface-level clutter while leaving the body in a state of constant strain.

Engineering Movement

At the core of this movement is the LiberNovo Omni, a chair designed to master Dynamic Ergonomics. Unlike traditional office furniture that requires manual toggling, the Omni responds to human micro-movements in real time. This responsiveness is powered by the Bionic FlexFit Backrest, an intricate system featuring: 16 spherical joints 8 elastic tension plates. This architecture creates a responsive "S-curve" that mimics the human spine, ensuring there are no gaps in support, regardless of how a user shifts or leans.

Biophilic Design and Fluidity

To celebrate the season, LiberNovo is highlighting its Moss Green colorway. This earth-toned, low-saturation hue moves away from the clinical "office grey" of the past, utilizing biophilic design to reduce visual fatigue and create a calmer, more breathable environment. The Libernovo Omni is engineered for the fluid schedule of the modern professional, offering four distinct modes: 105° Deep Focus: For high-intensity, forward-leaning tasks. 120° Solo-Work: For steady-state productivity. 135° Soft Recline: Optimized for streaming or gaming. 160° Spine Flow: Facilitating deep relaxation and spinal decompression.

A Permanent Upgrade

"The industry spent forty years telling people how to sit still," says LiberNovo's founder. "We recognized that movement is the only way to sustain energy." Launching in mid-March, LiberNovo's Spring Comfort Event invites professionals to move beyond basic organization. By integrating advanced mechanical engineering with natural aesthetics, LiberNovo is turning "Spring Cleaning" into a permanent upgrade for long-term health and focus.

Media Contact:

Name: Fanny
Email: pr_eu@libernovo.com
Phone: +86 15814725548

SOURCE: LiberNovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-from-spring-cleaning-to-physical-renewal-1146278

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.