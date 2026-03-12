Solar accounted for 54% of new US generation capacity in 2025, retaining its position as the top technology for the fifth straight year, while PV and storage together made up 79% of new electrical capacity, according to the latest report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. USA The US solar industry installed 43.2 GW of capacity in 2025, according to the new "Solar Market Insight 2025 Year in Review" report by SEIA and Wood Mackenzie. The additions led to solar accounting for 54% of all new US electricity-generating capacity, retaining its position as the number ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...