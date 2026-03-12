The LYCRA Company's latest innovation minimizes the visible appearance of sweat while delivering moisture management to activewear, ready-to-wear and workwear

The LYCRA Company will officially launch COOLMAX CloakFX fiber globally at Performance Days Munich, Europe's leading functional fabric fair, March 18-19. This innovation is designed to help garments appear drier by minimizing visible sweat marks while delivering moisture management and cooling comfort.

COOLMAX CloakFX fiber, the latest innovation from The LYCRA Company, helps garments appear drier by minimizing visible sweat marks and delivering moisture-wicking, cooling performance. Photo credit: The LYCRA Company

COOLMAX CloakFX fiber is for brands, mills, and garment makers creating performance-driven activewear, workwear, and everyday apparel. The technology diffuses light at the fiber level using optical "masking" that reduces the visual appearance of moisture, helping to make sweat marks less noticeable. Because the technology is built into the durable fiber, its benefits last wear after wear and wash after wash.

"Visible sweat on apparel is the leading pain point for consumers across demographics, often forcing them to compromise between performance, comfort, and appearance," said Tara Maurer-Mackay, product category director, branded specialty products, The LYCRA Company. "Consumers want one fabric that does it all, and COOLMAX CloakFX fiber helps garments look drier while keeping them cool and dry."

In addition to sweat-masking performance, COOLMAX CloakFX fiber can provide higher UPF protection than conventional polyester fibers due to its unique structure and composition. Ninety-three percent of the polyester in this GRS-certified fiber is recycled, helping support sustainability goals without requiring changes to manufacturing processes.

Following extensive validation through the company's innovation and testing processes, development of COOLMAX CloakFX fiber continues across knit, woven, and seamless applications. The innovation pipeline is also expanding into additional wearing occasions and select non-apparel markets, underscoring its broader potential.

The LYCRA Company will also be showcasing elastane fabrics and garments made with renewable LYCRA EcoMade fiber at the textile trade show. Made from 70 percent plant-based resources, this bio-derived solution reduces the carbon footprint of apparel while delivering the same trusted performance as traditional LYCRA fiber.

To see sample commercial fabrics developed by leading mills that feature COOLMAX CloakFX fiber, visit The LYCRA Company's stand C09-C10 at Performance Days Munich.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns the leading consumer brands: LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX and TACTEL. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, and marketing support. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com.

