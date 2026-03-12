Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LiberNovo Omni Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for Breakthrough Ergonomic Design

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo proudly announces that LiberNovo's flagship product, the LiberNovo Omni, has won the distinguished iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 in the Product Design - Beauty/Wellness category. As one of the most prestigious international design awards, the iF DESIGN AWARD honors innovative designs that demonstrate superior quality, functionality, and user experience.


Redefining How We Sit

With the introduction of the LiberNovo Omni, LiberNovo defines a new category of seating: the Dynamic Ergonomic Chair. While all traditional office chairs lock users into stiff, static positions, the LiberNovo Omni is designed to accommodate the body movements we naturally make during a typical working day. By changing the focus from sitting still to supported motion, the LiberNovo Omni addresses the chronic health problems caused by sedentary workplaces.

Some of the key characteristics of this award-winning design are:

  • Dynamic Support: This technology allows the chair to continuously adjust to the user's posture changes in real time.
  • Adjustable Ergonomic Framework: An engineered structural framework designed to maintain the optimal position of the spine for extended periods of use.
  • Human-Centric Engineering: A holistic design approach that prioritizes long-term physical well-being, while also supporting professional productivity.

A Collaboration of Design Excellence

The development of the LiberNovo Omni was a partnership between the LiberNovo Design Team in Shenzhen, China, and Kairos Innovation. Together, these two teams broke free of static support limitations and developed a chair that dynamically interacts with the human body.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a design-focused brand that strives to enhance the way people interact with their work environment. Through a combination of advanced engineering and human-centered design, LiberNovo produces intelligent products for the modern creative workspace. The LiberNovo Omni remains LiberNovo's first product and continues to lead the industry in dynamic ergonomics, revolutionizing the traditional office space.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has recognized international excellence in design. All entries are independently judged and reviewed by a panel of judges on the basis of originality and impact. Winners are then featured on the official iF DESIGN AWARD website, ifdesign.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931411/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-omni-wins-if-design-award-2026-for-breakthrough-ergonomic-design-302710894.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.