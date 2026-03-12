Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 09:10 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SK pharmteco Inc.: SK pharmteco Announces CGMP Qualification of its Commercial-Scale Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility in France

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco today announced the successful CGMP qualification of its manufacturing facility in Corbeil-Essonnes, France. This state-of-the-art plant is now fully operational and prepared to support late-stage and commercial viral vector programs at scale.

Recently, the facility was inspected by the ANSM (French Health Authority) and was successfully approved for operations. It has since produced its first batch using the company's proprietary AAVelocity platform, a cornerstone of SK pharmteco's extensive history in viral vector manufacturing.

"The qualification of this new facility marks a crucial milestone for SK pharmteco and our partners," said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO of SK pharmteco. "By providing a fully inspected and approved environment that mirrors our development workflows, we eliminate the traditional 'readiness gap.' Our clients can now scale from preclinical stages to commercial supply with the same teams, the same platforms, and the same systems, ensuring total continuity and faster speed-to-market."

Bridging the Gap from Clinical to Commercial
The new infrastructure is specifically designed for reproducibility and scale, offering:

  • Two multiproduct and independent manufacturing facilities
  • Two independent viral vector production suites
  • 5,000 m² purpose-built CGMP facility designed for scalable viral vector manufacturing
  • 12 single-use bioreactors from 50 L to 1,000 L providing a total installed upstream capacity of 5,000 L
  • Capacity for up to 40 cGMP batches per year, supporting parallel processing and reliable supply

By leveraging its established platforms, AAVelocity and LentiSure, SK pharmteco ensures that processes running at a clinical scale remain reliable and steady when scaled up to larger commercial volumes, greatly reducing the risks for cell and gene therapy developers.

Additionally, the expansion directly addresses the critical pain points currently facing the viral vector market, including:

  • Regulatory Confidence: After inspection and approval by health authorities, the facility meets the highest standards of CGMP compliance.
  • Operational Continuity: Clients no longer need to switch CDMOs during scale-up, preventing delays, knowledge loss, and comparability risks related to tech transfers.

When combined with SK pharmteco's other gene therapy manufacturing location outside of Philadelphia, this expansion enhances SK Pharmteco's role as a leading global partner in viral vector manufacturing.

About SK pharmteco
SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company's core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

Contact:
Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP
Communications Consultant
keith.bowermaster@skpt.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.